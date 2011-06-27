Estimated values
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,051
|$10,357
|$12,665
|Clean
|$7,840
|$10,084
|$12,302
|Average
|$7,417
|$9,538
|$11,577
|Rough
|$6,994
|$8,992
|$10,853
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,313
|$11,685
|$14,066
|Clean
|$9,068
|$11,377
|$13,664
|Average
|$8,579
|$10,761
|$12,859
|Rough
|$8,089
|$10,146
|$12,054
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,786
|$10,081
|$12,376
|Clean
|$7,582
|$9,815
|$12,022
|Average
|$7,172
|$9,284
|$11,313
|Rough
|$6,763
|$8,753
|$10,605
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,988
|$10,138
|$12,294
|Clean
|$7,778
|$9,871
|$11,943
|Average
|$7,359
|$9,337
|$11,239
|Rough
|$6,939
|$8,802
|$10,535
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,483
|$9,846
|$12,204
|Clean
|$7,286
|$9,586
|$11,855
|Average
|$6,893
|$9,067
|$11,157
|Rough
|$6,500
|$8,548
|$10,458
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,057
|$11,520
|$13,987
|Clean
|$8,819
|$11,216
|$13,587
|Average
|$8,343
|$10,609
|$12,786
|Rough
|$7,867
|$10,002
|$11,986