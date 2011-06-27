Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
3.8
3.8
4 reviews
Love My Silverado

history2, 03/05/2011
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

I have a 2010 Silverado 1500 WT. Bought it with the 4.3 V6, black with black interior, power windows/locks/mirrors/cruise and keyless entry. It's a regular cab tho with not a lot of space behind the seat. It starts up and runs every morning. I've had it since 9miles and now I'm up to 9,000. No problems. Check the oil every 3k. It's quiet on the highway, pulling less than 2,000 rpms at 70 mph. It gets about 16 in town. That could be better but the truck does weigh over 2 tons. Great visibility at night. I wanted a reliable truck that could take me past 200k miles and I'm on my way. I wanted the 4.3 V6. I had that motor before in another vehicle and i like it. Great Truck.

Big Red Truck

JAMES ANDERSON, 09/09/2016
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
3 of 6 people found this review helpful

At Times warning shows on screen that engine is over heating and AC has been turned off .However AC was not on to begin with and then the radiator fans kick on super high then when I can finally get it to dealer it goes back to normal operation.???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

New truck bad tranny

burned again, 05/31/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought new 05-08-2010. Transmission is failing. Will not hold vehicle weight in rev or drive on an incline. Very dangerous situation pulling small boat and trailer. Actually will pull boat backward down ramp while in drive. Taking back to dealer Tuesday, June 01,2010. Still have temp tag on vehicle! A friend has a gmc on its 3rd tranny.

Great light duty pickup

bacilluscereus, 04/10/2013
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

After 3 years and 22,000 miles, no real complaints. Dealer replaced Chevy bowtie logo on tailgate twice under warranty due to cosmetic flaking, and recently re-programmed the setting on the defroster to eliminate an interior cabin fogging issue, but all else is mechanically perfect. Gas mileage on the 4.6L V-6 is not as good as I was hoping (only ~19mpg highway empty bed with no A/C running and 55mph speeds, & 14mpg city). Interior treatment is an expanse of bland gray plastic and the dash seems poorly designed in terms of storage, with 3 cubbies too small to be of any real use. However, these are relatively small issues. I like the truck overall very much and will keep it for yrs.

