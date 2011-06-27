Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Love My Silverado history2 , 03/05/2011 11 of 13 people found this review helpful I have a 2010 Silverado 1500 WT. Bought it with the 4.3 V6, black with black interior, power windows/locks/mirrors/cruise and keyless entry. It's a regular cab tho with not a lot of space behind the seat. It starts up and runs every morning. I've had it since 9miles and now I'm up to 9,000. No problems. Check the oil every 3k. It's quiet on the highway, pulling less than 2,000 rpms at 70 mph. It gets about 16 in town. That could be better but the truck does weigh over 2 tons. Great visibility at night. I wanted a reliable truck that could take me past 200k miles and I'm on my way. I wanted the 4.3 V6. I had that motor before in another vehicle and i like it. Great Truck. Report Abuse

Big Red Truck JAMES ANDERSON , 09/09/2016 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) 3 of 6 people found this review helpful At Times warning shows on screen that engine is over heating and AC has been turned off .However AC was not on to begin with and then the radiator fans kick on super high then when I can finally get it to dealer it goes back to normal operation.??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

New truck bad tranny burned again , 05/31/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought new 05-08-2010. Transmission is failing. Will not hold vehicle weight in rev or drive on an incline. Very dangerous situation pulling small boat and trailer. Actually will pull boat backward down ramp while in drive. Taking back to dealer Tuesday, June 01,2010. Still have temp tag on vehicle! A friend has a gmc on its 3rd tranny.