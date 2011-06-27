Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
My review starts at 106,000
I purchased this truck brand new with 38 miles on it. In my type of business, its stop and go, stop and go all day for miles. That includes turning off and starting again many, many times through the day.Through highways and country roads, pot holes, rain and winter weather. This truck has never left me stranded. I am very anal about my vehicles. Doing maintenance and replacing parts before they go out. Been a Chevy man for many years now. If you take care of them, they will take care of you. Just had the brakes done at 105,000. Even though mechanic said you don't need them. One of the best trucks I've ever owned
Good deal and gas mileage
Bought brand new with 100k warranty, auto, air, tint, cloth 60/40 seats. work truck. Gets 500 miles to the tank on the highway in Utah. About 21- 22. 19 all around. No problems so far, hauls boat ok. Paid 15k with two ski season passes plus 10 additional. Now have close to thirty and tires are starting to show wear.
2007 Silverado Classic WT
This is my 2nd Silverado regular cab WT from this generation truck. Other than a rougher ride than I recall in the '04 I am fairly satisfied. The rough ride may be because GM converted to 17 inch wheels for gas mileage in '05 versus 16 inchers on the '04, or because one of the OEM General tires was noticeably out of round. Took a trip to the tire store to get it fixed, but still bumpier than I recall on the last one. So far it is averaging 17MPG in town with a lot of that being on the freeway at about 60MPH, so hopefully that will improve as the vehicle gets a bit more broken in. It was hard to beat the price of the regular cab Classic back in October when GM had $4K rebates on it.
silverado classic reg cab 4.3L Manual
I've had this truck for about two years now, and have put 26k miles on it. Hit a deer three days after I bought it; talk about bad luck. I got that fixed, and really can't complain about this truck at all. I did have to replace the cheap wiper blades last month, and after reading some of the other reviews I have also heard the steering column make a little noise, but nothing major. For the price, this truck was hard to beat.
Super!
I'm so happy about this purchase. I did buy my truck and was in doubt, because the all new Chevy Silverado, but I think this one, the classic, looks better than the new one. The front is bolder than the all new, probably the interior it's better in the all new, but I'm so happy, and i received a $2000 rebate, and they paid off my trade-in, and they gave me 3 oil changes free, and 2 full tanks free. I'm so glad, the warranty its great. I strongly recommend this one over Ford, Dodge, Nissan and Toyota. And I recommend buying the extended warranty. It's cheap and covers for 6 years bumper 2 bumper.
