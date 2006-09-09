Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V8 engines, roomy body styles, hybrid electric option.
- Lacking refinement compared to most rivals, some low-grade cabin materials, missing some key safety features.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although more up-to-date competitors offer finer cabin detail and greater overall refinement, Chevys Silverado 1500 Classic still has a few key strengths, such as powerful performance, stout underpinnings and a variety of configurations that make it worthy of consideration.
Vehicle overview
Although this generation of the Chevy pickup is at the end of its lifespan and adds "Classic" to its name, it doesn't mean that the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic is completely outdated. A hybrid-electric model debuted in 2005, and the Silverado continues to offer a lot of what full-size-pickup buyers want. Highlights of the outgoing Silverado include a selection of Vortec V8s known for their high output and relative fuel efficiency (provided one has a light throttle foot), the OnStar communications system (that can be used to get directions, make reservations or summon medical help if needed) and a wide variety of cabin amenities.
Compared to the newer offerings from Dodge, Ford, Toyota and Nissan, the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado certainly shows its age and is noticeably lacking in regards to interior design and overall refinement. For the dedicated Chevy buyer who wants a truly competitive truck, waiting for the all-new Silverado might not be a bad idea. Those just desiring a good deal on a pickup, however, will perhaps find the Classic, with its inevitable dealer and factory discounts, a good buy.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic models
The 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic comes in three body styles: regular cab, extended cab and crew cab. From here, buyers are typically able to choose from one of five trim levels, including Work Truck, LS, 1LT, 2LT and 3LT. As its name implies, the Work Truck offers minimal luxury (the seats are vinyl, for instance), though dual-zone air-conditioning and an AM/FM radio are both standard. The LS trim upgrades the Silverado with cruise control, a CD player and cloth upholstery. The 1LT adds power windows and locks, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and keyless entry. The 2LT adds bucket seats (with power adjustment for the driver), steering wheel-mounted audio controls and automatic climate control. Going with the 3LT nets you leather seating (with heat and 10-way power adjustment for the front seats), Bose audio with a six-disc CD changer and heated, power-folding/adjusting outside mirrors. Major options, depending on trim and body style, include the OnStar communications system, satellite radio, a sunroof, an off-road package (that provides a heavier-duty suspension and skid plates), a DVD entertainment system and a Limited Edition package that offers a performance suspension, 20-inch wheels, a locking differential and towing preparation.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
A quintet of engines is offered for the half-ton Silverado: a 4.3-liter V6 (195 horsepower), a 4.8-liter V8 (285 hp), a 5.3-liter V8 (295 hp), a 5.3-liter high-output V8 (310 hp) and a 6.0-liter V8 (345 hp) that comes as part of the optional Vortec Max Package. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on regular cabs with the V6 engine. Optional on that model and standard on all other Silverados is a four-speed automatic. Maximum towing capacities range from 5,100 pounds for a V6 automatic to 10,400 pounds for trucks with the 6.0-liter V8. All models come in two- or four-wheel drive. A "mild" hybrid powertrain option is available on extended cabs with the 5.3-liter. This hybrid system doesn't provide electric motor propulsion, but saves fuel by utilizing an electric power-steering system and by automatically shutting down the engine at stops (and then seamlessly restarting it when it's time to go). A bonus of the hybrid is that it can also provide on-the-job power through four 120-volt AC outlets.
Safety
Antilock brakes are standard on all Silverados and traction control is optional. But several state-of-the-art safety features, such as stability control and side curtain airbags, are not available. In crash testing, the Chevrolet Silverado received a rating of "Marginal" (third lowest out of four rankings) in the IIHS' offset crash test, while NHTSA frontal impact testing yielded four stars (out of five) for the driver and three stars for the front passenger.
Driving
The Chevy Silverado Classic is comfortable enough to be a daily driver, yet it's still powerful enough to use as a dedicated work truck. Acceleration ranges from adequate to vigorous, depending on which V8 you select, and the automatic transmission shifts with authority. The steering feels vague on center, but it's light and precise enough for easy maneuvering at low speeds. The automatic engine shutdown and startup feature work seamlessly in the hybrid truck. Additionally, the hybrid's electric power steering feels at least as good as the traditional setup.
Interior
A clean, simple layout with easy-to-use controls typifies the Silverado's cabin. Materials quality is unimpressive, and build quality, though improved over the years, is still subpar. On the upside, the cabin is roomy, particularly on crew cab models, and comfortable, thanks to plush seats. XM satellite radio is available, as is a DVD entertainment system for those riding in back of crew cab models.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I purchased this truck brand new with 38 miles on it. In my type of business, its stop and go, stop and go all day for miles. That includes turning off and starting again many, many times through the day.Through highways and country roads, pot holes, rain and winter weather. This truck has never left me stranded. I am very anal about my vehicles. Doing maintenance and replacing parts before they go out. Been a Chevy man for many years now. If you take care of them, they will take care of you. Just had the brakes done at 105,000. Even though mechanic said you don't need them. One of the best trucks I've ever owned
Traded a 2005 Colorado for this truck. First tank of gas yielded 15 MPG which included pulling a 2000 pound boat in the mountains. The RPM does not jump off the scale (5,000), as did the Colorado (which got only 16 MPG). The 4.8L V8 appears to be the key. I tested a 5.3L and ran out of gas before the road test ended. The 4.8 is smooth and powerful at any speed. I hope the gas mileage improves as did the other Chevy trucks. A great ride!
I couldn't be happier with this truck. Got such a great deal that I couldn't pass up the opportunity. Comfortable interior, great classic look and power.
Bought brand new with 100k warranty, auto, air, tint, cloth 60/40 seats. work truck. Gets 500 miles to the tank on the highway in Utah. About 21- 22. 19 all around. No problems so far, hauls boat ok. Paid 15k with two ski season passes plus 10 additional. Now have close to thirty and tires are starting to show wear.
Features & Specs
|LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB
5.3L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|295 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LT3 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB
5.3L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|295 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LS2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB
4.8L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|285 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LS2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB
4.8L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal
