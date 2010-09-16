Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic for Sale Near Me

51 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Silverado 1500 Classic Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 51 listings
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1

    164,314 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,900

    $2,002 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck in Red
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck

    172,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    $2,029 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1

    134,315 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,595

    $1,763 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 in Red
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1

    145,485 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,750

    $1,843 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck

    171,646 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,290

    $1,351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 in Black
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1

    198,325 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,892 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS2 in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS2

    168,815 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,288

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1

    212,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,549

    $648 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1

    133,791 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,491

    $1,361 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck

    124,207 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,999

    $388 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS2 in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS2

    143,072 miles

    $9,987

    $1,140 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1

    142,932 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,000

    $952 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1

    236,344 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1

    151,376 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,250

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck

    161,906 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,650

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1

    144,612 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,971

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1

    210,636 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3 in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3

    167,000 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 51 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic
Overall Consumer Rating
4.464 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 64 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (31%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (5%)
My review starts at 106,000
buggs,09/16/2010
I purchased this truck brand new with 38 miles on it. In my type of business, its stop and go, stop and go all day for miles. That includes turning off and starting again many, many times through the day.Through highways and country roads, pot holes, rain and winter weather. This truck has never left me stranded. I am very anal about my vehicles. Doing maintenance and replacing parts before they go out. Been a Chevy man for many years now. If you take care of them, they will take care of you. Just had the brakes done at 105,000. Even though mechanic said you don't need them. One of the best trucks I've ever owned
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Silverado 1500 Classic
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to