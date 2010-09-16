Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic for Sale Near Me
- 164,314 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,900$2,002 Below Market
Northpointe Chevrolet - Seneca / Pennsylvania
Clean CARFAX. Summit White 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT LT1 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD.Recent Arrival!Awards: * NACTOY 2007 North American Truck of the YearLocated Close to the Junction of I-79 & I-80.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
VIN: 2GCEK13Z771114026
Stock: 1A159A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 172,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999$2,029 Below Market
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Victory Red, Dark Charcoal Cloth, 17' x 7' 6-Lug Steel Painted Wheels, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Bumpers: chrome, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Light Duty Power Package w/Flex Fuel, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Preferred Equipment Group 1WT, Rear step bumper, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Solid Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Seat Trim, Voltmeter. RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Awards: * NACTOY 2007 North American Truck of the Year
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
VIN: 1GCEC19Z37Z144295
Stock: 6-22773FL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 134,315 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,595$1,763 Below Market
Cousineau Carscom - Appleton / Wisconsin
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
VIN: 1GCEK19ZX7Z101141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,750$1,843 Below Market
Beardmore Chevrolet - Bellevue / Nebraska
Recent Arrival! Beardmore Chevrolet Subaru is offering this 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck, in Victory Red and Dark Charcoal Cloth, and low miles, only 145481 miles, priced competitively at $ 8750, Recent Oil Service, Fully Detailed, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK. 16/21 City/Highway MPG Located in Bellevue, but serving the greater Omaha areas, including La Vista, Papillion, Millard, Council Bluffs, Lincoln and Plattsmouth. Se Habla Espanol! Need Financing? Come see what the Finance Specialists can do for you. All Apps Accepted. Good Credit, Bad Credit, Not Credit, No Problem. Awards: * NACTOY 2007 North American Truck of the Year
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
VIN: 2GCEC19Z571103546
Stock: 7394Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 171,646 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,290$1,351 Below Market
Buster Miles Chevrolet - Heflin / Alabama
Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck RWD! NO AC and Check engine light is on too. Priced aggressively to reflect all imperfections. This is a vehicle designated as wholesale and is scheduled to be run at the auction within 30 days of arrival. However, it is available for a short time wholesale AS/IS to the public. In order to minimize cost, we have not made any inspection, mechanical or cosmetic repairs to this vehicle. For questions & test drives contact Buster Miles. If you would like to view these vehicles, please give us a call to setup an appointment. We will not finance these vehicles, if you would like to buy one, we recommend cash or to arrange your own financing. We are not a buy-here pay-here. We recommend having a mechanic of your choosing to look the vehicle over prior to purchase. This vehicle doesn't qualify for overnight test drives. The vehicle price is very close to what we believe we will sell it at the auction for with very little time and paperwork involved. We will not add any agreed upon repairs to the selling price. It is the customers responsibility to have the vehicle inspected by their mechanic in order to purchase this vehicle. We would rather you not buy these vehicles than come back after having bought one expecting us to repair something. You will be disappointed. Clean CARFAX. Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Silver Birch Metallic, Dark Charcoal Cloth. Recent Arrival!
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
VIN: 1GCEC19X17Z110144
Stock: 128098A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 198,325 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,892 Below Market
Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
VIN: 2GCEK13Z071121383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,815 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,288
Performance Motors - Killeen / Texas
17in Alloy wheels,Tow hitch receiver,Tow hooks,Grille guard,Side mirror sig/def,Dual climate control,Bluetooth,Am,Fm,Cd,Aux,Usb,Cruise,Tilt,Tachometer,Keyless entry,Child safety locks,Fog lights,Full size spare,Owners manual,Power windows,Power locks,Power mirrors
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS2 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
VIN: 2GCEC13V871118578
Stock: 14014A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-22-2019
- 212,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,549$648 Below Market
Runde Chevrolet - East Dubuque / Illinois
5.3L V8 4WD 4 Speed automatic W/Overdrive 4 Door Flexible POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO ALUMINUM WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE BENCH SEAT - SPLIT FRONT POWER DRIVER'S SEAT ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT ELECTRIC SHIFT TRANSFER CASE BEDLINER TRAILER HITCH FOLDING REAR SEAT ** On Special ** STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL - REAR TUBES - CHROME/STAINLESS AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 3.42 AXLE RATIO FOG LITES DRIVER INFO CENTER 17 Wheels **local trade** E85 capableDARK CHARCOA
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
VIN: 1GCEK19Z47E165005
Stock: 7E165005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2017
- 133,791 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,491$1,361 Below Market
Liberty Chevrolet - Sturgis / South Dakota
****PICKUP HAS BOX DAMAGE, SELLING AS IS-PRICED ACCORDINGLY**** THIS VEHICLE CAN BE VIEWED AT 2561 WHITEWOOD SERVICE ROAD STURGIS SOUTH DAKOTA AT LIBERTY CHEVROLET. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 605-347-2566 AND TALK TO ONE OF OUR CERTIFIED SALES CONSULTANTS! WE LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU!
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
VIN: 2GCEK13Z371159495
Stock: CP229A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 124,207 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,999$388 Below Market
Tim Dahle Nissan Southtowne - South Jordan / Utah
Text Heather with any questions you have at 801-997-1030 THINK VALUE VEHICLES THINK TIM DAHLE NISSAN SOUTHTOWNE **VALUE PRICED **VEHICLE PASSES STATE INSPECTION AND EMISSIONS **FINANCING AVAILABLE **FREE CAR WASHES FOR THE TIME YOU OWN VEHICLE.Recent Arrival!WHEN YOU THINK PRE-OWNED THINK TIM DAHLE NISSAN SOUTHTOWNE **801-495-3800 **11155 SOUTH JORDAN GATEWAY BLVD JUST OFF THE 114TH SOUTH EXIT OFF I-15 FREEWAY **CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY 801-495-3800 **SEE US AT TIMDAHLESOUTHTOWNE.COM *Must finance with dealer*
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
VIN: 1GCEC19X27Z113182
Stock: 3129685A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 143,072 miles
$9,987$1,140 Below Market
Michael Hohl Buick Chevrolet GMC - Carson City / Nevada
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS2 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
VIN: 2GCEC13V671101956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,932 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,000$952 Below Market
Watkins Auto Sales - Rome / Georgia
THIS TRUCK IS (TMU) TRUE MILES UNKNOW~~~~~~ !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
VIN: 2GCEK13Z171139021
Stock: 9607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 236,344 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
Tom's Trucks - Des Moines / Iowa
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
VIN: 2GCEK13Z171169538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,376 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,250
Yark Chevrolet - Perrysburg / Ohio
17" x 7.5" 6-Lug Polished Cast Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Extended Cab Value Package w/Flex Fuel, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Remote keyless entry, Stainless Steel Chrome Plated Tubular Assist Steps. Recent Arrival! 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT LT1 Welcome to Yark Automotive where we make buying a car easy with LIVE MARKET PRICING. Our live market pricing mission is to present the best pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned live market pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned web sites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time market price on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 35+ years, we realize that live market pricing is, by far, the best approach for our customers. Blue Granite Metallic
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
VIN: 1GCEC19Z07Z197181
Stock: W200454B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 161,906 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,650
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
You are looking at the UNICORN of 2007 CHEVY SILVERADO's. This RECENT TRADE is going to get plenty of attention as it was WELL MAINTAINED by its previous owner. This rig has NEW TIRES and is in PRISTINE CONDITION. Stop in today and take this beauty for a test drive today at S & H by Simonton Lake!!!New Tires, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Camper & 5th Wheel Trailer Wiring Provisions. Dark Blue Metallic 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex FuelAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 12875 miles below market average!Awards:* NACTOY 2007 North American Truck of the YearAt S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
VIN: 1GCEC19Z87E151217
Stock: 20661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 144,612 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,971
Gjovik Ford - Sandwich / Illinois
Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive. Dark Blue Metallic 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT LT1 RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex FuelOdometer is 13406 miles below market average!Awards:* NACTOY 2007 North American Truck of the YearLOWEST TAX RATE IN THE STATE @ 6.25%. Selling and Servicing vehicles in Sandwich, Plano, Yorkville, Oswego, Naperville, Plainfield, Joliet, DeKalb, Elburn, St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia, Somonauk, Leland, Earlville, Mendota, Shorewood, Channahon, Aurora, North Aurora, Lisle, Ottawa, Dixon, Sterling, LaSalle, Peru, Rockford and Sugar Grove for over 4 Decades.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
VIN: 2GCEC13Z971105440
Stock: 5440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 210,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
1 Owner 0 Accidents New Car Store Trade! Make sure to take advantage of our Competitive Financing Programs for ALL types of credit. Extended warranties are available to guarantee you ride smart in your new vehicle. Our Inventory changes weekly, call us at 920-233-5100 to make an appointment for a test drive. We sell and service all makes and models and have over 250 vehicles in inventory. Our employees are friendly and have the experience to make your shopping experience comfortable and enjoyable. Start by filling out a credit application at www.UltimateRidesInc.com and you could be driving home in your new vehicle today! For more pictures and a video on every vehicle in our inventory please visit our website, www.UltimateRidesInc.com
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
VIN: 1GCEK19Z77Z202539
Stock: 7665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2019
- 167,000 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Extended Cab. Clean car-fax! This truck is loaded with options including premium aftermarket wheels and tires, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, leather seats, heated seats, tinted windows, cruise control, bed liner, towing package, and more.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
VIN: 1GCEK19Z07E167222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
