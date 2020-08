Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic for Sale Near Me

Northpointe Chevrolet - Seneca / Pennsylvania

Clean CARFAX. Summit White 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT LT1 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD.Recent Arrival!Awards: * NACTOY 2007 North American Truck of the YearLocated Close to the Junction of I-79 & I-80.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2GCEK13Z771114026

Stock: 1A159A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020