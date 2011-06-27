Vehicle overview

Although this generation of the Chevy pickup is at the end of its lifespan and adds "Classic" to its name, it doesn't mean that the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic is completely outdated. A hybrid-electric model debuted in 2005, and the Silverado continues to offer a lot of what full-size-pickup buyers want. Highlights of the outgoing Silverado include a selection of Vortec V8s known for their high output and relative fuel efficiency (provided one has a light throttle foot), the OnStar communications system (that can be used to get directions, make reservations or summon medical help if needed) and a wide variety of cabin amenities.

Compared to the newer offerings from Dodge, Ford, Toyota and Nissan, the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado certainly shows its age and is noticeably lacking in regards to interior design and overall refinement. For the dedicated Chevy buyer who wants a truly competitive truck, waiting for the all-new Silverado might not be a bad idea. Those just desiring a good deal on a pickup, however, will perhaps find the Classic, with its inevitable dealer and factory discounts, a good buy.