Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
2007 Classic Silverado 2LS 1500 4WD Crew
Traded a 2005 Colorado for this truck. First tank of gas yielded 15 MPG which included pulling a 2000 pound boat in the mountains. The RPM does not jump off the scale (5,000), as did the Colorado (which got only 16 MPG). The 4.8L V8 appears to be the key. I tested a 5.3L and ran out of gas before the road test ended. The 4.8 is smooth and powerful at any speed. I hope the gas mileage improves as did the other Chevy trucks. A great ride!
Best truck ever
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is possibly the best truck on the market for its value. I own the LT3 model 4 door. It is so comfortable inside and fun to just look at it. The new technology that Chevy has is amazing. Although it is a very large V8 engine it only uses the amount of cylinders it needs. It looks like the Rolls Royce of trucks and drives like a Cadillac . In my book it is a perfect 10
Second Great Silverado
Just traded up from an '04 Extended Cab Silverado (needed more interior room for growing family). Love every bit of this truck. Great interior space and great list of standard features. Test drove all the competition and to me the Chevy was the best all around performer. Tundra had too high a step-in height to not have standard step bars. Nissan gas mileage was too low. Dodge backseat was far too small. Ford's standard V- 8 was far too weak. I look forward to many years with this truck. I love every bit of this truck and strongly recommend it!
Best Review Yet
Not sure why people have a problem with brakes and tires. I've got 55,000 miles, yea 55 thousand, and brakes don't squeak. Also got 43,000!!!! out of the tires, you have to actually rotate them...Have pulled a horse trailer, is great, forgot it was back there. Didn't get Bose speaker system, but regular system does good for what its for. At 55K miles, still got 8mm left on front brakes, for unknowing people, that's awesome! Only one aggravation, passenger seat squeaks. Other than that, I plan on adding another 55K miles to it pretty quick. Oh yea, 21 MPG on a trip from Orlando, I'm sure I'll get more when I go to Miami!!!
Great Truck!
I purchased this 2007 Silverado new in Oct. 06-I've got 60,000 miles on it now- I've got nothing but good to say about it- Its not the most plush, does not have all the bells and whistles- but very comfortable-Its a truck- Still has orig. tires, and brakes-just replaced the battery- I use it all the time -have taken it on long cross country trips- towing a camper- never had a problem- still has great gas mileage- great power- great ride- this truck is tough- I would take it anywhere without a worry! Its my 2nd one- the last one I put 150,000 miles on it before I gave it away- its still running- Owned fords, dodge, toyota,-chevy truck is the best I've ever had.
