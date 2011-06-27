Used 1991 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 S-10 Blazer
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.nono
Front leg room42.5 in.nono
Front hip room51.0 in.nono
Front shoulder room54.2 in.nono
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.nono
Rear hip Room52.6 in.nono
Rear leg room36.5 in.nono
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.nono
Measurements
Length176.8 in.170.3 in.170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.nono
Curb weight3427 lbs.nono
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.nono
Ground clearance6.9 in.nono
Height62.6 in.62.6 in.62.6 in.
Maximum payload2645.0 lbs.nono
Wheel base107.0 in.100.5 in.100.5 in.
Width65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Seafoam Green
  • Dark Red
  • Bright Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Black
  • Dark Maple Metallic
