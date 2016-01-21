Used 1991 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer for Sale Near Me

This is the best vehicle ever produced by humanity. I won't comment on its reliability or performance, as those before me have said enough. It also speaks for itself that I am writing this review in 2016, a quarter century after this vehicle was produced. What I want to comment on is this vehicles character. Not many vehicles can be described as trustworthy, responsive, resourceful, patriotic, resilient, just, responsible, patient, and loyal. But to attempt to describe this vehicle without these words would be like describing Picasso without mentioning his ability to make art, or to talk about Pavarotti without acknowledging his singing chops. This vehicle will not let you down. Not because of the strength and durability of the materials with which it was crafted, but because of its soul. It knows that you need safe, reliable transportation. It knows that providing this transportation is it's role in your family. Like a an older brother, this Blazer will look after you every mile of your journey. The Blazer will comfort you, it will guide you, it will restore you. It will never let you down. 2017 update: Still have the car. Still runs like a dream. Still the best.

