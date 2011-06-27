Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Malibu Hybrid
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)
True Cost to Own
$45,192*
Total Cash Price
$24,689
Malibu Sedan
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,647*
Total Cash Price
$18,381
L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,512*
Total Cash Price
$25,410
LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,522*
Total Cash Price
$24,869
Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$34,306*
Total Cash Price
$18,742
LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,987*
Total Cash Price
$18,021
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Malibu Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,108
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$5,550
|Maintenance
|$851
|$2,895
|$1,344
|$1,334
|$2,195
|$8,619
|Repairs
|$440
|$638
|$747
|$871
|$1,015
|$3,711
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,349
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,574
|Financing
|$1,328
|$1,069
|$790
|$493
|$179
|$3,859
|Depreciation
|$5,377
|$2,617
|$2,302
|$2,041
|$1,832
|$14,169
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,842
|$9,848
|$7,888
|$7,525
|$8,088
|$45,192
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Malibu Sedan LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$802
|$825
|$851
|$876
|$4,132
|Maintenance
|$633
|$2,155
|$1,001
|$993
|$1,634
|$6,417
|Repairs
|$327
|$475
|$556
|$649
|$756
|$2,763
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,005
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,172
|Financing
|$988
|$796
|$589
|$367
|$134
|$2,873
|Depreciation
|$4,004
|$1,948
|$1,714
|$1,520
|$1,364
|$10,549
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,817
|$7,332
|$5,873
|$5,603
|$6,022
|$33,647
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Malibu Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$5,712
|Maintenance
|$876
|$2,979
|$1,383
|$1,373
|$2,259
|$8,870
|Repairs
|$453
|$657
|$768
|$897
|$1,045
|$3,820
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,389
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,620
|Financing
|$1,366
|$1,100
|$814
|$508
|$185
|$3,972
|Depreciation
|$5,534
|$2,693
|$2,369
|$2,101
|$1,885
|$14,582
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,188
|$10,135
|$8,119
|$7,745
|$8,325
|$46,512
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Malibu Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,116
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$5,590
|Maintenance
|$857
|$2,916
|$1,354
|$1,344
|$2,211
|$8,682
|Repairs
|$443
|$643
|$752
|$878
|$1,023
|$3,738
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,359
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,586
|Financing
|$1,337
|$1,076
|$796
|$497
|$181
|$3,887
|Depreciation
|$5,417
|$2,636
|$2,318
|$2,056
|$1,845
|$14,272
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,929
|$9,919
|$7,946
|$7,580
|$8,148
|$45,522
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Malibu Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$817
|$841
|$867
|$893
|$4,213
|Maintenance
|$646
|$2,198
|$1,020
|$1,013
|$1,666
|$6,543
|Repairs
|$334
|$485
|$567
|$661
|$771
|$2,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,024
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,195
|Financing
|$1,008
|$811
|$600
|$374
|$136
|$2,930
|Depreciation
|$4,082
|$1,986
|$1,747
|$1,550
|$1,390
|$10,756
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,990
|$7,476
|$5,988
|$5,713
|$6,140
|$34,306
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Malibu Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$786
|$809
|$834
|$859
|$4,051
|Maintenance
|$621
|$2,113
|$981
|$974
|$1,602
|$6,291
|Repairs
|$321
|$466
|$545
|$636
|$741
|$2,709
|Taxes & Fees
|$985
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,149
|Financing
|$969
|$780
|$577
|$360
|$131
|$2,817
|Depreciation
|$3,925
|$1,910
|$1,680
|$1,490
|$1,337
|$10,342
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,644
|$7,188
|$5,758
|$5,493
|$5,904
|$32,987
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu in Virginia is:not available
