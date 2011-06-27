Estimated values
2020 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,212
|$15,574
|$17,287
|Clean
|$14,022
|$15,370
|$17,049
|Average
|$13,643
|$14,961
|$16,574
|Rough
|$13,264
|$14,552
|$16,098
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Yaris XLE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,340
|$17,780
|$19,593
|Clean
|$16,122
|$17,546
|$19,324
|Average
|$15,686
|$17,079
|$18,785
|Rough
|$15,250
|$16,612
|$18,246
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,295
|$15,582
|$17,201
|Clean
|$14,105
|$15,377
|$16,965
|Average
|$13,723
|$14,968
|$16,492
|Rough
|$13,342
|$14,559
|$16,019
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,077
|$16,394
|$18,051
|Clean
|$14,875
|$16,178
|$17,802
|Average
|$14,473
|$15,748
|$17,306
|Rough
|$14,071
|$15,317
|$16,810
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A