Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,966
|$17,654
|$20,586
|Clean
|$14,510
|$17,124
|$19,935
|Average
|$13,597
|$16,064
|$18,632
|Rough
|$12,685
|$15,004
|$17,329
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,576
|$14,835
|$17,299
|Clean
|$12,192
|$14,390
|$16,751
|Average
|$11,426
|$13,499
|$15,657
|Rough
|$10,659
|$12,608
|$14,562