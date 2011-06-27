Estimated values
1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet Classic 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$542
|$1,234
|$1,606
|Clean
|$479
|$1,093
|$1,423
|Average
|$352
|$810
|$1,057
|Rough
|$225
|$528
|$690
Estimated values
1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$542
|$1,234
|$1,606
|Clean
|$479
|$1,093
|$1,423
|Average
|$352
|$810
|$1,057
|Rough
|$225
|$528
|$690