Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,848
|$15,304
|$17,931
|Clean
|$12,395
|$14,777
|$17,273
|Average
|$11,489
|$13,723
|$15,958
|Rough
|$10,582
|$12,670
|$14,643
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,929
|$14,237
|$16,706
|Clean
|$11,508
|$13,747
|$16,093
|Average
|$10,667
|$12,767
|$14,868
|Rough
|$9,825
|$11,787
|$13,643
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,647
|$14,990
|$17,500
|Clean
|$12,201
|$14,474
|$16,859
|Average
|$11,309
|$13,442
|$15,575
|Rough
|$10,417
|$12,410
|$14,292
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Trend PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,287
|$13,469
|$15,803
|Clean
|$10,889
|$13,006
|$15,224
|Average
|$10,093
|$12,078
|$14,065
|Rough
|$9,297
|$11,151
|$12,906
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,873
|$15,512
|$18,326
|Clean
|$12,419
|$14,978
|$17,654
|Average
|$11,511
|$13,910
|$16,310
|Rough
|$10,603
|$12,842
|$14,965
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,810
|$13,999
|$16,344
|Clean
|$11,394
|$13,517
|$15,745
|Average
|$10,561
|$12,553
|$14,546
|Rough
|$9,728
|$11,589
|$13,348
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,873
|$15,512
|$18,326
|Clean
|$12,419
|$14,978
|$17,654
|Average
|$11,511
|$13,910
|$16,310
|Rough
|$10,603
|$12,842
|$14,965
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,873
|$15,512
|$18,326
|Clean
|$12,419
|$14,978
|$17,654
|Average
|$11,511
|$13,910
|$16,310
|Rough
|$10,603
|$12,842
|$14,965
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,463
|$14,863
|$17,429
|Clean
|$12,023
|$14,351
|$16,790
|Average
|$11,144
|$13,328
|$15,512
|Rough
|$10,265
|$12,305
|$14,234
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,873
|$15,512
|$18,326
|Clean
|$12,419
|$14,978
|$17,654
|Average
|$11,511
|$13,910
|$16,310
|Rough
|$10,603
|$12,842
|$14,965
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,297
|$14,595
|$17,057
|Clean
|$11,863
|$14,092
|$16,432
|Average
|$10,996
|$13,088
|$15,181
|Rough
|$10,128
|$12,083
|$13,930
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Trend PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,284
|$13,691
|$16,252
|Clean
|$10,886
|$13,220
|$15,656
|Average
|$10,090
|$12,277
|$14,464
|Rough
|$9,294
|$11,334
|$13,272
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Trend 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,648
|$13,873
|$16,252
|Clean
|$11,238
|$13,395
|$15,656
|Average
|$10,416
|$12,440
|$14,464
|Rough
|$9,594
|$11,485
|$13,272
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen CC 3.6L V6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,887
|$17,203
|$19,710
|Clean
|$14,362
|$16,611
|$18,988
|Average
|$13,312
|$15,426
|$17,542
|Rough
|$12,262
|$14,242
|$16,096
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Trend 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,287
|$13,469
|$15,803
|Clean
|$10,889
|$13,006
|$15,224
|Average
|$10,093
|$12,078
|$14,065
|Rough
|$9,297
|$11,151
|$12,906