2020 Volkswagen Atlas Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,364$30,669$33,490
Clean$27,977$30,248$33,028
Average$27,203$29,407$32,103
Rough$26,429$28,566$31,179
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,840$35,509$38,775
Clean$32,391$35,022$38,240
Average$31,495$34,048$37,170
Rough$30,599$33,074$36,099
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,625$36,358$39,701
Clean$33,166$35,860$39,153
Average$32,248$34,862$38,058
Rough$31,331$33,865$36,962
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,602$33,090$36,133
Clean$30,185$32,636$35,634
Average$29,349$31,729$34,637
Rough$28,514$30,821$33,640
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,984$41,071$44,848
Clean$37,465$40,507$44,229
Average$36,429$39,381$42,991
Rough$35,392$38,254$41,753
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,492$36,214$39,544
Clean$33,035$35,718$38,999
Average$32,121$34,724$37,907
Rough$31,207$33,731$36,816
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,188$31,561$34,462
Clean$28,790$31,128$33,987
Average$27,993$30,262$33,036
Rough$27,197$29,396$32,085
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,239$31,616$34,522
Clean$28,840$31,182$34,046
Average$28,042$30,315$33,093
Rough$27,244$29,448$32,141
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,917$29,104$31,781
Clean$26,549$28,705$31,342
Average$25,815$27,907$30,465
Rough$25,080$27,108$29,588
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,769$30,025$32,787
Clean$27,390$29,613$32,334
Average$26,632$28,789$31,429
Rough$25,874$27,966$30,524
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,885$29,071$31,744
Clean$26,519$28,672$31,306
Average$25,785$27,875$30,430
Rough$25,051$27,077$29,554
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,696$33,190$36,242
Clean$30,277$32,735$35,742
Average$29,439$31,824$34,742
Rough$28,601$30,914$33,742
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,356$32,823$35,841
Clean$29,941$32,373$35,346
Average$29,113$31,472$34,357
Rough$28,284$30,572$33,368
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,490$38,375$41,904
Clean$35,006$37,848$41,326
Average$34,037$36,796$40,169
Rough$33,068$35,743$39,013
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,876$26,898$29,372
Clean$24,536$26,529$28,966
Average$23,858$25,791$28,156
Rough$23,179$25,053$27,345
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,802$34,387$37,549
Clean$31,368$33,915$37,031
Average$30,500$32,972$35,994
Rough$29,632$32,029$34,958
Sell my 2020 Volkswagen Atlas with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Atlas near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Volkswagen Atlas on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,977 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,248 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Atlas is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,977 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,248 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,977 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,248 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Volkswagen Atlas ranges from $26,429 to $33,490, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.