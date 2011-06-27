Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,364
|$30,669
|$33,490
|Clean
|$27,977
|$30,248
|$33,028
|Average
|$27,203
|$29,407
|$32,103
|Rough
|$26,429
|$28,566
|$31,179
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,840
|$35,509
|$38,775
|Clean
|$32,391
|$35,022
|$38,240
|Average
|$31,495
|$34,048
|$37,170
|Rough
|$30,599
|$33,074
|$36,099
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,625
|$36,358
|$39,701
|Clean
|$33,166
|$35,860
|$39,153
|Average
|$32,248
|$34,862
|$38,058
|Rough
|$31,331
|$33,865
|$36,962
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,602
|$33,090
|$36,133
|Clean
|$30,185
|$32,636
|$35,634
|Average
|$29,349
|$31,729
|$34,637
|Rough
|$28,514
|$30,821
|$33,640
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,984
|$41,071
|$44,848
|Clean
|$37,465
|$40,507
|$44,229
|Average
|$36,429
|$39,381
|$42,991
|Rough
|$35,392
|$38,254
|$41,753
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,492
|$36,214
|$39,544
|Clean
|$33,035
|$35,718
|$38,999
|Average
|$32,121
|$34,724
|$37,907
|Rough
|$31,207
|$33,731
|$36,816
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,188
|$31,561
|$34,462
|Clean
|$28,790
|$31,128
|$33,987
|Average
|$27,993
|$30,262
|$33,036
|Rough
|$27,197
|$29,396
|$32,085
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,239
|$31,616
|$34,522
|Clean
|$28,840
|$31,182
|$34,046
|Average
|$28,042
|$30,315
|$33,093
|Rough
|$27,244
|$29,448
|$32,141
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,917
|$29,104
|$31,781
|Clean
|$26,549
|$28,705
|$31,342
|Average
|$25,815
|$27,907
|$30,465
|Rough
|$25,080
|$27,108
|$29,588
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,769
|$30,025
|$32,787
|Clean
|$27,390
|$29,613
|$32,334
|Average
|$26,632
|$28,789
|$31,429
|Rough
|$25,874
|$27,966
|$30,524
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,885
|$29,071
|$31,744
|Clean
|$26,519
|$28,672
|$31,306
|Average
|$25,785
|$27,875
|$30,430
|Rough
|$25,051
|$27,077
|$29,554
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,696
|$33,190
|$36,242
|Clean
|$30,277
|$32,735
|$35,742
|Average
|$29,439
|$31,824
|$34,742
|Rough
|$28,601
|$30,914
|$33,742
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,356
|$32,823
|$35,841
|Clean
|$29,941
|$32,373
|$35,346
|Average
|$29,113
|$31,472
|$34,357
|Rough
|$28,284
|$30,572
|$33,368
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,490
|$38,375
|$41,904
|Clean
|$35,006
|$37,848
|$41,326
|Average
|$34,037
|$36,796
|$40,169
|Rough
|$33,068
|$35,743
|$39,013
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,876
|$26,898
|$29,372
|Clean
|$24,536
|$26,529
|$28,966
|Average
|$23,858
|$25,791
|$28,156
|Rough
|$23,179
|$25,053
|$27,345
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,802
|$34,387
|$37,549
|Clean
|$31,368
|$33,915
|$37,031
|Average
|$30,500
|$32,972
|$35,994
|Rough
|$29,632
|$32,029
|$34,958