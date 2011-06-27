Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen EuroVan GLS 3dr Minivan (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,953
|$7,919
|$9,472
|Clean
|$4,556
|$7,284
|$8,724
|Average
|$3,764
|$6,015
|$7,228
|Rough
|$2,971
|$4,746
|$5,732
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen EuroVan MV 3dr Minivan (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,443
|$15,819
|$18,091
|Clean
|$10,527
|$14,551
|$16,662
|Average
|$8,696
|$12,016
|$13,805
|Rough
|$6,865
|$9,482
|$10,947