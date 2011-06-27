Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GLI PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,551
|$3,880
|$4,646
|Clean
|$2,327
|$3,539
|$4,243
|Average
|$1,877
|$2,858
|$3,435
|Rough
|$1,427
|$2,178
|$2,628
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,134
|$3,459
|$4,225
|Clean
|$1,946
|$3,156
|$3,858
|Average
|$1,570
|$2,549
|$3,124
|Rough
|$1,194
|$1,942
|$2,390
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,499
|$3,947
|$4,785
|Clean
|$2,279
|$3,601
|$4,369
|Average
|$1,839
|$2,908
|$3,538
|Rough
|$1,398
|$2,216
|$2,706
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GLI PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,298
|$3,260
|$3,815
|Clean
|$2,096
|$2,974
|$3,484
|Average
|$1,691
|$2,402
|$2,821
|Rough
|$1,286
|$1,830
|$2,158