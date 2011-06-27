Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$479
|$1,101
|$1,415
|Clean
|$436
|$1,004
|$1,294
|Average
|$351
|$808
|$1,054
|Rough
|$266
|$612
|$813
