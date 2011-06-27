Used 1993 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Consumer Reviews
1993 Lumina APV 3800
Have owned vehicle for 13 years. 3800 has plenty of pep and gets solid 20 MPG day in, day out. Has done yeoman duty for us, moving kids back and forth to college, carrying lots of people, hauling building materials including 4x8 sheet inside. 7-seat interior is flexible; seats install and remove easily. Initially weird styling has worn better than many other 1993 cars. Plastic body panels don't rust or dent. A good solid vehicle.
3 speed 120hp
The incredibly weak 3-speed engine helps this odd looking vehicle to move at a whopping 80mph top end. Aside from looking like an aardvark it is a fairly decent vehicle. NOT!!! this vehicle looks like a vacuum cleaner as well as an aardvark and other things such as the ghostbuster car.
Great mini-van!
Very good in town and even better on the highway. Over 120,000 miles on van and have no problems. Great power and towing capacity.
Can't Be Beat
Family Fun Van. Take Care of it & it will take care of you. Whatever the weather might be you can always feel safe in this front wheel drive vehicle. The battery is in an awkard position for giving one a jump start but other than that you can't say enough good of this van.
