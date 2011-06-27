Used 2016 Chevrolet Impala Consumer Reviews

Best vehicle I found for the $$$ A Wilson , 03/10/2016 LTZ w/2LZ 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I did a ton of research online before making my decision. I considered every large sedan below $40,000 and found that the LTZ was the best car that I could buy. When I finally saw it in person it confirmed my choice. The car is filled with all of the latest technology if properly equipped and has more than enough room for 5 people with a huge trunk. Power is more than adequate though the transmission is a little busy hunting for the right gear. It just takes some getting used to as its trying to maximize fuel economy. The RemoteLink app is a brilliant piece of work. The ability to safely start your car then send it your next destination saves time and is just downright cool. Search for an in-stock top-of-the-line model to find the best value for the money. Looks like the other reviewers may have had a bad sales experience but no such complaints here Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Almost drives itself. steve johnson , 07/27/2016 LTZ w/2LZ 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I got all options and it almost requires a co-pilot to learn and operate all functions. Technology is off the charts. Plug in a USB drive loaded with music and the sound is amazing. Say "play Sounds of Silence"... the song plays. Say " play Leon Bedbone" .... all Redbone songs que-up and begin playing. Say call Joe... car asks "cell or home?" Then dials your choice from your cell phone, no monthly charge. The 8 inch navigation also works without subscription. Set cruise control, car slows as you approach car in front of you and resumes as he speeds up, keeping you at a chosen distance without touching controls. Car in front slams on breaks.... Impala breaks automatically. Warning lights on side view mirror if someone in the blind spot. Lane departure warning. The list goes on and on. The only negative I found is: 1.) no aux input for radio anymore but I guess everything is Bluetooth now. 2.) No SD card slot. but for $10 you can but a USB drive with a SD card slot and there are at least 2 USB ports. I would also say the ride noise level is a touch higher than say a Lexus or Mercedes but with the radio on and an extra $10,000 in my pocket to absorb sound, I don't hear a thing. The fuel economy is better than EPA rating and the 305 HP v-6 gets to 60 mph in about 6 seconds!!! Performance Report Abuse

3 X Lucky Jim , 09/19/2016 LT w/2LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Impala since 2004. I traded the 04 just a few yrs. ago for a pre-owned 2013. (All I had done to besides regular service , was brakes, and tires once, traded it with150,000 miles). Then bought a pre-owned 2013 LTZ. ( Besides regular service and a set of tires ) traded it with 65,000 miles on it for a 2016 model. I have had this one for a week and love it! Averaging 24 mpg in city! ( with a V6 ) Looks and drives great, with plenty of room (I am 6'2" ). Looking forward to my road trip next month. I have either been 3X lucky or these are just great cars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

First Car last car Michael Mitchell , 04/03/2016 LS w/1LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful My first car 51 years ago was a Chevy, Haven't bought one since until I test drove the new Impala LTZ. Very nice, I came out of a CTS which I liked a lot , I like this at lest as much for $20,000 less. Had the car now for 18 months and like it as much now as then have had not problems. Two year now and absolutely love it. Had no problems at all. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse