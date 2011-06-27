2019 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel Consumer Reviews

Update: Still enjoying the Equinox TD with nearly 7,000 miles traveled. MPGs continue to be on the remarkable side for this type of vehicle. Suburban and highway trips have yielded 43+ mpg average. First oil change and tire rotation at 6,000 miles. The interior remains comfortable and quiet in any environment. The Bose sound system is excellent. Driving characteristics are great, easy to navigate in traffic, parking lots and on Interstates. Safety sensors are very helpful in traffic. The 360 degree camera is amazing for squeezing successfully out of impossible spots. The 1.6L turbo diesel engine is definitely a little powerhouse. Gotta watch those takeoffs from a standing start. I have to continue giving this Chevy a couple of thumbs up. Original review: Needed a new wagon. These small SUVs are the new wagons, I guess. Thoroughly test drove all the small SUVs on the market. Loved the CR-V. Last on the Test Drive list was the Equinox and I have to say that my wife and I were very surprised by the ride quality, interior comfort and safety equipment. It lacks a bit of the load room that CR-V has, but the removable rear floor panel allows for bicycles to be loaded standing up inside the cargo area attached to fork mounts. That clinched the sale. Well, that and the fact that a fully optioned 2019 diesel Premier ended up costing significantly less than a CR-V Touring. The 360 degree camera is quite the aid getting in and out of tight spots. Adaptable cruise control works really well, and allows for less stressful Interstate travel. Our first trip was 1,500 miles. Equinox has very linear highway driving dynamics and is quiet. Ventilated seats are a definite plus. I give these seats an A+ for comfort. The 1.6L diesel delivered impressive efficiency with a measured 41 mpg on the trip where average speeds were 65 to 70 mph in less than perfect weather. MPG is especially good considering that we had rear seats down and the load area filled, so not traveling light. I can't comment on durability yet since our Equinox is new. If there's anything I don't like, it's the usual vulnerable interior plastic surfaces. I found an awful lot of very easily scratched interior plastic in all the small SUVs that we test drove.

VinDiesel , 09/06/2018 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

37 of 40 people found this review helpful

We were waiting for the VW Tiguan diesel but since VW cancelled diesels in the US we immediately looked at the Diesel Equinox. We liked the first one so much we bought a 2nd one a month later. We get much better than the 28/38 MPG rating; more like 32/43 and we've even gotten 45 or 46 on long trips when we don't speed too much. In mixed driving we're averaging 34MPG where we were only getting 16 to 24 with comparable vehicles. The torque from this engine is great once you're above 15 mph. Maintenance and fuel costs are great, and we don't use much DEF either, maybe 2.5 gallons every 7-10,000 miles and it's only $11 for a 2.5 gallon jug of the good stuff if you know where to shop. We looked at all the competitors, and recently had the Honda CRV; the Honda is a good car don't get me wrong, but you cannot beat a Diesel Equinox for value, performance, ride, comfort and MPG, not to mention SPG (Smiles per Gallon). The Honda CRV was a little too small, and quick from 0-45 but lost power after that and didn't have any power to pull away from traffic on the freeway. UPDATE - We now have close to 30K miles and the only difference is the fuel mileage has improved to where we are now averaging about 38 + MPG is mixed driving, whereas we were around 34 or 35 back when we had 12K miles on it. No regrets. Only negative is it's a little slow from a dead stop to 15 or 20 mph, but once rolling you can feel the engine pull nicely with ease. If you don't watch it, on the freeway you might find yourself well above the speed limit. I've caught myself cruising at 80 - 90 mph without noticing it; it's that much of a cruiser on the freeway.