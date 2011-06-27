2019 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel Consumer Reviews
First SUV, and first update...
Update: Still enjoying the Equinox TD with nearly 7,000 miles traveled. MPGs continue to be on the remarkable side for this type of vehicle. Suburban and highway trips have yielded 43+ mpg average. First oil change and tire rotation at 6,000 miles. The interior remains comfortable and quiet in any environment. The Bose sound system is excellent. Driving characteristics are great, easy to navigate in traffic, parking lots and on Interstates. Safety sensors are very helpful in traffic. The 360 degree camera is amazing for squeezing successfully out of impossible spots. The 1.6L turbo diesel engine is definitely a little powerhouse. Gotta watch those takeoffs from a standing start. I have to continue giving this Chevy a couple of thumbs up. Original review: Needed a new wagon. These small SUVs are the new wagons, I guess. Thoroughly test drove all the small SUVs on the market. Loved the CR-V. Last on the Test Drive list was the Equinox and I have to say that my wife and I were very surprised by the ride quality, interior comfort and safety equipment. It lacks a bit of the load room that CR-V has, but the removable rear floor panel allows for bicycles to be loaded standing up inside the cargo area attached to fork mounts. That clinched the sale. Well, that and the fact that a fully optioned 2019 diesel Premier ended up costing significantly less than a CR-V Touring. The 360 degree camera is quite the aid getting in and out of tight spots. Adaptable cruise control works really well, and allows for less stressful Interstate travel. Our first trip was 1,500 miles. Equinox has very linear highway driving dynamics and is quiet. Ventilated seats are a definite plus. I give these seats an A+ for comfort. The 1.6L diesel delivered impressive efficiency with a measured 41 mpg on the trip where average speeds were 65 to 70 mph in less than perfect weather. MPG is especially good considering that we had rear seats down and the load area filled, so not traveling light. I can't comment on durability yet since our Equinox is new. If there's anything I don't like, it's the usual vulnerable interior plastic surfaces. I found an awful lot of very easily scratched interior plastic in all the small SUVs that we test drove.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Diesel Equinox - GM's best kept secret - Buy One!
We were waiting for the VW Tiguan diesel but since VW cancelled diesels in the US we immediately looked at the Diesel Equinox. We liked the first one so much we bought a 2nd one a month later. We get much better than the 28/38 MPG rating; more like 32/43 and we've even gotten 45 or 46 on long trips when we don't speed too much. In mixed driving we're averaging 34MPG where we were only getting 16 to 24 with comparable vehicles. The torque from this engine is great once you're above 15 mph. Maintenance and fuel costs are great, and we don't use much DEF either, maybe 2.5 gallons every 7-10,000 miles and it's only $11 for a 2.5 gallon jug of the good stuff if you know where to shop. We looked at all the competitors, and recently had the Honda CRV; the Honda is a good car don't get me wrong, but you cannot beat a Diesel Equinox for value, performance, ride, comfort and MPG, not to mention SPG (Smiles per Gallon). The Honda CRV was a little too small, and quick from 0-45 but lost power after that and didn't have any power to pull away from traffic on the freeway. UPDATE - We now have close to 30K miles and the only difference is the fuel mileage has improved to where we are now averaging about 38 + MPG is mixed driving, whereas we were around 34 or 35 back when we had 12K miles on it. No regrets. Only negative is it's a little slow from a dead stop to 15 or 20 mph, but once rolling you can feel the engine pull nicely with ease. If you don't watch it, on the freeway you might find yourself well above the speed limit. I've caught myself cruising at 80 - 90 mph without noticing it; it's that much of a cruiser on the freeway.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Averaging 37.8MPGSince new
Great car
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Equinox
Related 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020