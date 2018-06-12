2019 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel
What’s new
- New Infotainment 3 touchscreen interface
- Newly available adaptive cruise control
- Revised feature availability
- Part of the third Equinox generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Three engines to choose from, including a fuel-efficient diesel
- Smooth ride over most road surfaces
- Excellent handling characteristics
- Smaller cargo area compared to most of its competitors
- The base gasoline and diesel engines don't feel very lively
- Interior materials quality is disappointing considering the price
Which Equinox does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
Fortune doesn't necessarily favor the bold in the compact crossover segment — the Honda CR-V, the Nissan Rogue and the Toyota RAV4 are perennial best-sellers thanks in part to their all-around competencies and history of reliability. Still, automakers strive to make their small SUVs distinct. The 2019 Chevrolet Equinox stands out by bringing high-end luxury features and a couple of distinctive engines to this typically price-conscious class.
Redesigned just last year, the Equinox is one of the newer entries in this segment. As such, all the latest safety features are available, from a surround-view parking camera to forward collision warning system that can identify pedestrians. Unlike some competitors, most of these features can only be ordered on the top trim level, but at least you can get them. Also available are a panoramic sunroof, a surround-view parking camera and ventilated front seats — rare options in this class.
We also like that the Equinox offers two alternative powertrains if you aren't satisfied with the base turbocharged 1.5-liter engine. At one end of the spectrum is a fuel-efficient diesel that achieves 32 mpg in combined driving (the standard engine earns 28 mpg); at the other, a turbocharged 2.0-liter with an additional 80 horsepower. Be careful, however: Once you start checking the options boxes, the Equinox can be substantially more expensive than rival crossovers. An engine stop-start system that cannot be disabled and disappointing materials quality also might give prospective buyers pause.
2019 Chevrolet Equinox models
The 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is a five-passenger compact crossover that costs a bit more than most rivals. It's sold in four trims: L, LS, LT and Premier. The base L model seems like a great deal until you realize that it's a custom-order model and you'll have to wait for it to be built. You'll find the LS at practically any dealer, but it's more expensive and doesn't add much. Best to skip straight to the LT, which is just a bit more expensive and includes more features and access to additional options. If you want the LT and its two packages, the leather-trimmed Premier includes it all.
Three engines are offered on the Equinox. The standard engine is a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder (170 horsepower, 203 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. A more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (252 hp, 260 lb-ft) is optional and comes standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Also optional is a fuel-efficient 1.6-liter diesel (137 hp, 240 lb-ft) mated to a six-speed automatic. Both of these engines can be ordered on LT and Premier trim levels.
The front-drive-only base L is well-equipped, and it comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, a fuel-saving engine stop-start system, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a driver information display, height-adjustable front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Chevrolet's Teen Driver watchdog modes, Bluetooth, OnStar with 4G LTE connectivity and a Wi-Fi hotspot, a 7-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB ports up front, and two charge-only USB ports in the rear.
It's a built-to-order trim, however, so you're most likely going to see the next-level LS on dealer lots. It's pricier and doesn't add much besides rear floor mats, a spare tire and a tire jack. It does open the door to an expanded range of exterior colors and availability of all-wheel drive, however, so it's worth considering if you want the least expensive AWD model. The new LS Convenience package adds a power driver's seat and rear privacy glass.
Stepping up to the LT adds xenon headlights, an upgraded information display, auxiliary rear-seat release levers, satellite radio, and the contents of the LS Convenience package. Select either of the optional engines and you'll also add a sunroof and roof rails, while the 2.0-liter motor exclusively adds 18-inch wheels.
The LT offers three notable feature packages. The Lights and Brights package pads on 19-inch wheels, chrome exterior trim, and LED headlights and taillights. The Infotainment package adds a 120-volt household-style power outlet, an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation and two USB ports in the armrest bin. The related Sun and Navigation package includes the contents of the Infotainment package plus a sunroof. (Note that Chevy discontinued this package partway through the model year.)
For increased safety, get the Confidence and Convenience package, which includes rear parking sensors, a power liftgate (except on the diesel), remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring.
Finally, the range-topping Premier includes the above packages (minus the navigation system and panoramic sunroof) along with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, foglights, auto-dimming mirrors, roof rails, a hands-free liftgate, chrome exterior trim, ambient interior lighting, driver-seat memory settings, perforated leather upholstery and wireless device charging. Nineteen-inch wheels are added with the selection of the 2.0-liter engine.
Even the top-trim Premier leaves some goodies on the table. The feature-heavy Confidence and Convenience II package adds automatic high-beam control, a 360-degree parking camera system, a heated steering wheel, a power passenger seat, ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, a meter that measures the distance (in time) between you and the car in front, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking. The Sun, Sound and Navigation package (also discontinued midway through the model year) builds on top of this package with 19-inch wheels, the panoramic sunroof and the contents of the Infotainment II package (navigation and a seven-speaker Bose audio system with HD radio).
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Chevrolet Equinox Premier (turbo 2.0-liter inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current Equinox has received some revisions, including a revised infotainment system for 2019. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Equinox, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking8.0
Steering8.0
Handling9.0
Drivability6.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control6.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position6.0
Roominess6.0
Visibility7.0
Quality5.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids8.0
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Update: Still enjoying the Equinox TD with nearly 7,000 miles traveled. MPGs continue to be on the remarkable side for this type of vehicle. Suburban and highway trips have yielded 43+ mpg average. First oil change and tire rotation at 6,000 miles. The interior remains comfortable and quiet in any environment. The Bose sound system is excellent. Driving characteristics are great, easy to navigate in traffic, parking lots and on Interstates. Safety sensors are very helpful in traffic. The 360 degree camera is amazing for squeezing successfully out of impossible spots. The 1.6L turbo diesel engine is definitely a little powerhouse. Gotta watch those takeoffs from a standing start. I have to continue giving this Chevy a couple of thumbs up. Original review: Needed a new wagon. These small SUVs are the new wagons, I guess. Thoroughly test drove all the small SUVs on the market. Loved the CR-V. Last on the Test Drive list was the Equinox and I have to say that my wife and I were very surprised by the ride quality, interior comfort and safety equipment. It lacks a bit of the load room that CR-V has, but the removable rear floor panel allows for bicycles to be loaded standing up inside the cargo area attached to fork mounts. That clinched the sale. Well, that and the fact that a fully optioned 2019 diesel Premier ended up costing significantly less than a CR-V Touring. The 360 degree camera is quite the aid getting in and out of tight spots. Adaptable cruise control works really well, and allows for less stressful Interstate travel. Our first trip was 1,500 miles. Equinox has very linear highway driving dynamics and is quiet. Ventilated seats are a definite plus. I give these seats an A+ for comfort. The 1.6L diesel delivered impressive efficiency with a measured 41 mpg on the trip where average speeds were 65 to 70 mph in less than perfect weather. MPG is especially good considering that we had rear seats down and the load area filled, so not traveling light. I can't comment on durability yet since our Equinox is new. If there's anything I don't like, it's the usual vulnerable interior plastic surfaces. I found an awful lot of very easily scratched interior plastic in all the small SUVs that we test drove.
We were waiting for the VW Tiguan diesel but since VW cancelled diesels in the US we immediately looked at the Diesel Equinox. We liked the first one so much we bought a 2nd one a month later. We get much better than the 28/38 MPG rating; more like 32/43 and we've even gotten 45 or 46 on long trips when we don't speed too much. In mixed driving we're averaging 34MPG where we were only getting 16 to 24 with comparable vehicles. The torque from this engine is great once you're above 15 mph. Maintenance and fuel costs are great, and we don't use much DEF either, maybe 2.5 gallons every 7-10,000 miles and it's only $11 for a 2.5 gallon jug of the good stuff if you know where to shop. We looked at all the competitors, and recently had the Honda CRV; the Honda is a good car don't get me wrong, but you cannot beat a Diesel Equinox for value, performance, ride, comfort and MPG, not to mention SPG (Smiles per Gallon). The Honda CRV was a little too small, and quick from 0-45 but lost power after that and didn't have any power to pull away from traffic on the freeway. UPDATE - We now have close to 30K miles and the only difference is the fuel mileage has improved to where we are now averaging about 38 + MPG is mixed driving, whereas we were around 34 or 35 back when we had 12K miles on it. No regrets. Only negative is it's a little slow from a dead stop to 15 or 20 mph, but once rolling you can feel the engine pull nicely with ease. If you don't watch it, on the freeway you might find yourself well above the speed limit. I've caught myself cruising at 80 - 90 mph without noticing it; it's that much of a cruiser on the freeway.
Great car
Features & Specs
|Premier 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A
|MSRP
|$33,300
|MPG
|28 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|137 hp @ 3750 rpm
|LT 4dr SUV AWD
1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A
|MSRP
|$31,300
|MPG
|28 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|137 hp @ 3750 rpm
|Premier 4dr SUV AWD
1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A
|MSRP
|$35,100
|MPG
|28 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|137 hp @ 3750 rpm
|LT 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A
|MSRP
|$29,600
|MPG
|28 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|137 hp @ 3750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Equinox safety features:
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates to alert the driver when advanced safety systems, including the parking sensors and blind-spot monitor, are triggered.
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Illuminates a light on the Equinox's outside mirrors if there's a vehicle in or approaching the Equinox's left- or right-hand blind spot.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Sounds an alarm if the Equinox rapidly approaches the vehicle in front and a collision is deemed imminent.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Equinox vs. the competition
Chevrolet Equinox vs. GMC Terrain
The Equinox and GMC Terrain are mechanically related, sharing a common platform and the same engine lineup. There aren't many differences aside from styling and pricing — the Chevy is a little less expensive when you compare trims. Additionally, the Terrain's luxe Denali trim features a cabin with materials that look and feel nicer than the one in its Equinox counterpart.
Chevrolet Equinox vs. Ford Escape
Ford has done an admirable job updating the Escape since this model's debut in 2013, but the newer Equinox has it beat in most respects. The Escape costs less than its crosstown rival, but the Equinox's interior is more current and fields fewer hard plastics. The Equinox's gasoline engines are also more efficient even if you don't opt for the fuel-sipping diesel engine.
Chevrolet Equinox vs. Honda CR-V
Like the Equinox, Honda's CR-V was also recently redesigned and is an evolutionary improvement over its predecessor. Most CR-V models are powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder that is peppier and a bit more fuel-efficient than the Equinox's base engine. The CR-V also has a larger cargo area, a more upscale interior and more standard safety features. But you can't get a more powerful engine as you can in the Equinox.
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox:
- New Infotainment 3 touchscreen interface
- Newly available adaptive cruise control
- Revised feature availability
- Part of the third Equinox generation introduced for 2018
The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,600.
Other versions include:
- Premier 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $33,300
- LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $31,300
- Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $35,100
- LT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $29,600
More about the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
It's no surprise that the compact crossover market is the biggest segment in the U.S. thanks to vehicles such as the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. As with most Chevrolets, the Equinox is sold in several different trim levels with many option packages. All these available configurations give you a great chance at finding the perfect model at your local Chevy dealer.
Chevrolet offers the 2019 Equinox in four trim levels: L, LS, LT and Premier. The base L is very well-equipped relative to its low price, with standard features including automatic headlights, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a 7-inch touchscreen, and smartphone compatibility via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, this value-rich base trim will be nearly impossible to find on dealer lots because it's available by special order only. Dealers will more likely have plenty of LS models, however, which is nearly $2,000 more but adds rear floor mats and a spare tire (instead of a tire inflator kit), along with an expanded exterior color palette and available all-wheel drive.
The LT is a modestly priced upgrade that adds xenon headlights, a power driver's seat and satellite radio. It also opens the door to additional features with three available packages: Infotainment, Lights and Brights, and Confidence and Convenience. The Premier model gets a big price bump since it comes standard with all three of the previously mentioned packages. It also includes LED headlights, a hands-free liftgate and leather upholstery. If the Premier doesn't already have everything you want, it can be bolstered with the Confidence and Convenience II package and the Sun, Sound and Navigation package.
Even with the base turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, the Equinox is often pricier than its competitors. It's considerably more expensive when equipped with either the more powerful 2.0-liter gasoline engine or the fuel-sipping 1.6-liter diesel. Both alternatives are worth considering since the 1.5-liter and its slow-shifting six-speed automatic feel lethargic, especially in hilly areas.
Despite its sluggish base engine, the Equinox is certainly worth a look if you're in the market for a well-rounded compact SUV. There's plenty of cargo space, the central touchscreen interface is intuitive and easy to use, and its spacious cabin allows for 6-foot-plus passengers to sit in the back with room to spare. If features are important to you, the Equinox offers some that are difficult to find in this segment, including ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree parking camera. If you have a compact crossover set squarely in your sights, use Edmunds' peerless shopping tools to build and find the perfect 2019 Chevrolet Equinox for you and your family.
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel Overview
The 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel is offered in the following styles: Premier 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), and LT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Equinox Diesel 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Equinox Diesel.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Equinox Diesel featuring deep dives into trim levels including Premier, LT, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel and all available trim types: Premier, LT, Premier, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
