It's no surprise that the compact crossover market is the biggest segment in the U.S. thanks to vehicles such as the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. As with most Chevrolets, the Equinox is sold in several different trim levels with many option packages. All these available configurations give you a great chance at finding the perfect model at your local Chevy dealer. Chevrolet offers the 2019 Equinox in four trim levels: L, LS, LT and Premier. The base L is very well-equipped relative to its low price, with standard features including automatic headlights, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a 7-inch touchscreen, and smartphone compatibility via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, this value-rich base trim will be nearly impossible to find on dealer lots because it's available by special order only. Dealers will more likely have plenty of LS models, however, which is nearly $2,000 more but adds rear floor mats and a spare tire (instead of a tire inflator kit), along with an expanded exterior color palette and available all-wheel drive. The LT is a modestly priced upgrade that adds xenon headlights, a power driver's seat and satellite radio. It also opens the door to additional features with three available packages: Infotainment, Lights and Brights, and Confidence and Convenience. The Premier model gets a big price bump since it comes standard with all three of the previously mentioned packages. It also includes LED headlights, a hands-free liftgate and leather upholstery. If the Premier doesn't already have everything you want, it can be bolstered with the Confidence and Convenience II package and the Sun, Sound and Navigation package. Even with the base turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, the Equinox is often pricier than its competitors. It's considerably more expensive when equipped with either the more powerful 2.0-liter gasoline engine or the fuel-sipping 1.6-liter diesel. Both alternatives are worth considering since the 1.5-liter and its slow-shifting six-speed automatic feel lethargic, especially in hilly areas. Despite its sluggish base engine, the Equinox is certainly worth a look if you're in the market for a well-rounded compact SUV. There's plenty of cargo space, the central touchscreen interface is intuitive and easy to use, and its spacious cabin allows for 6-foot-plus passengers to sit in the back with room to spare. If features are important to you, the Equinox offers some that are difficult to find in this segment, including ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree parking camera. If you have a compact crossover set squarely in your sights, use Edmunds' peerless shopping tools to build and find the perfect 2019 Chevrolet Equinox for you and your family.

The 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel is offered in the following styles: Premier 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), and LT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Equinox Diesel 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Equinox Diesel.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Equinox Diesel featuring deep dives into trim levels including Premier, LT, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

