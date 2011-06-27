Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV Consumer Reviews

stay away !!!! felicia.m , 06/20/2018 L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 71 of 75 people found this review helpful bought a used 2015 chevy equinox 82,000 miles have had the car for 3months the car keeps turning off on me while driving!!!! i took it to a shop they said it needs an oil change and it should be ok..really?? oooookay so will this happen next time i need an oil change? they said no ..very confused on what the problem was i mean cars dont just turn off on you ?! so i took it same day got an oil change..... driving back to normal 4 days later i was in a drive through and it stalls twice (thankfully i was down the street from work ) i drove my car to my job and before i could even park it stalled ...now that im doing research im finding that there are tons of people with the same DANGEROUS problem ... why chevy has not recalled this is crazy to me so i am now stuck with this piece of junk i spent my hard working money on seems like no one knows the problem which is ridiculous i will be trading/returning this in i refuse to put my life or others in danger....i liked to think chevys were good cars now i cant see myself buying any chevy brand again.. chevy do the right thing and recall this car!!! Report Abuse

American-made, AWD and comfort Robert W. Jones , 10/31/2015 LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 85 of 93 people found this review helpful Drove several mid-size SUV and cross-overs as rental car on 300-900 mile trips before buying my Equinox. Almost all rentals were FWD but I bought the AWD for Kansas City weather. Only drove the Escape one time, didn't like it at all; the older models were pretty nice but like most Fords, rough riding on a trip. Never rented a CR-V so test drove one. Seemed much smaller than the Equinox/Terrain. With seven rentals of GM's, I failed to get the published MPG only once, and got 37.4 over a 50 mile range coming home out of St. Louis. I have gotten 34.3 over 50 miles on my AWD. As for other reviews, seriously, its a 4 cylinder SUV; why even mention performance. It is almost as good as any regular V6 of a few years ago, merges fine and passes fine as well Really like the 8" front-back adjustment on the rear seat, really roomy when back all the way. Didn't know the rear seats reclined until i read other reviews! The 8 way driver seat with power lumbar is great for my 6', 260 frame. My 5'1" wife uses a small pillow behind her back on the manual seat and even in our late 60's can drive 650 miles a day with no problems. The Sirrius Radio is great, and reception locally is excellent on AM and FM. Radio is higher tech than I am; can't figure out how to use my phone charger in the USB port in the console without it searching out and playing some voice recordings off my phone! Just changed to a "lighter" power source. We got the ivory color after having a red Monte Carlo, and a blue Firebird. Seriously, I like the styling of the Terrain better, and most of the rentals we drove were Avis Terrains. But they drive the same and saved a couple thousand dollars. Like I said, you want a Hot Rod, get the V6. But for the mileage, I think the 4 is fine (this from a guy that owned 5 GTOs, 3 Firebirds, and a Dodge with a 440!) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

electrical issues elaine wogomon , 08/06/2015 LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful I bought my 2015 equinox in may 2015. so far it has been in the shop 2 times for electrical issues, first time my whole dashboard shorted out radio included. 2nd time radio shorted out made an appt for the next day to have it looked at . when i went to go out in the car later that day my battery was dead too!! Very frustrated Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort

Piece of Junk!!!!! Victoria Nelson , 06/11/2018 LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought my 2015 Chevy Equinox brand new. I have had nothing but trouble since i drove it off the lot! I have had transmission problems 5 times. I have been in the middle of traffic going 65 and my engine just shuts off! Yesterday once again my engine light comes on. Now my air conditioner isn't working. I wouldn't wish this car on my worst enemy! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value