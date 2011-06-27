Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Aztek Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,482
|$2,012
|$2,285
|Clean
|$1,333
|$1,810
|$2,057
|Average
|$1,036
|$1,404
|$1,603
|Rough
|$738
|$998
|$1,148
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Aztek AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,568
|$2,073
|$2,332
|Clean
|$1,410
|$1,864
|$2,100
|Average
|$1,095
|$1,446
|$1,636
|Rough
|$781
|$1,028
|$1,172