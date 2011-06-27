Estimated values
1990 Lincoln Town Car 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$595
|$1,351
|$1,761
|Clean
|$530
|$1,207
|$1,573
|Average
|$399
|$918
|$1,196
|Rough
|$269
|$628
|$820
Estimated values
1990 Lincoln Town Car Cartier 4dr Sedan with no options
Estimated values
1990 Lincoln Town Car Signature 4dr Sedan with no options
