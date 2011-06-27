Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,298
|$8,245
|$9,655
|Clean
|$5,851
|$7,647
|$8,934
|Average
|$4,957
|$6,453
|$7,493
|Rough
|$4,064
|$5,259
|$6,051
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,802
|$8,678
|$10,040
|Clean
|$6,319
|$8,049
|$9,291
|Average
|$5,354
|$6,792
|$7,792
|Rough
|$4,389
|$5,535
|$6,293
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,686
|$16,134
|$18,637
|Clean
|$11,786
|$14,965
|$17,246
|Average
|$9,986
|$12,628
|$14,463
|Rough
|$8,186
|$10,291
|$11,681
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,795
|$8,702
|$10,087
|Clean
|$6,313
|$8,071
|$9,334
|Average
|$5,349
|$6,811
|$7,828
|Rough
|$4,385
|$5,550
|$6,322
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,318
|$8,253
|$9,655
|Clean
|$5,870
|$7,655
|$8,934
|Average
|$4,973
|$6,459
|$7,493
|Rough
|$4,077
|$5,264
|$6,051
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,698
|$8,929
|$10,543
|Clean
|$6,223
|$8,282
|$9,756
|Average
|$5,273
|$6,988
|$8,182
|Rough
|$4,322
|$5,695
|$6,608