1996 Chevrolet Corsica Review
One of Chevrolet's most popular models in years past, the Corsica, is just about the most boring car on the American road. The base engine drags the Corsica to 60 mph marginally quicker than a Ford Aspire. The interior seats four somewhat comfortably, five in a pinch. No passenger-side airbag is available, but ABS is standard. The sheetmetal is about as dull as it gets, and even badging on this sedan is so subdued that other drivers may have a difficult time figuring out what the heck it is.
The new Cavalier, which costs less than this outdated snoozebox, is a far better choice. The Corsica really has little reason for being, aside from providing cheap wheels to rental car fleets. We suggest you steer clear of the Corsica and try just about any other sedan on the market.
