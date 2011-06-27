  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(34)
1996 Chevrolet Corsica Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
$1,195 - $3,073
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

One of Chevrolet's most popular models in years past, the Corsica, is just about the most boring car on the American road. The base engine drags the Corsica to 60 mph marginally quicker than a Ford Aspire. The interior seats four somewhat comfortably, five in a pinch. No passenger-side airbag is available, but ABS is standard. The sheetmetal is about as dull as it gets, and even badging on this sedan is so subdued that other drivers may have a difficult time figuring out what the heck it is.

The new Cavalier, which costs less than this outdated snoozebox, is a far better choice. The Corsica really has little reason for being, aside from providing cheap wheels to rental car fleets. We suggest you steer clear of the Corsica and try just about any other sedan on the market.

1996 Highlights

Long-life coolant is standard. Last year for Corsica.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chevrolet Corsica.

5(29%)
4(50%)
3(15%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.0
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Typical GM: Solid, but under-rated.
Olive,01/27/2010
Had this Corsi for 16 years now, and not once has it been to the shop for anything more than an alternator. It's a typical Chevy of the mid-eighties/nineties: an inexpensive vehicle for the masses with pretty solid build construction, marred by poor quality control. But considering how much more I would have paid for an equivalent Honda or Toyota, this was a good value. I spend pennies on repair, not hundreds. I agree with others that the paint is awful, but in my case, the clearcoat is what's messed up. It has swirls and water spots even when dry. Cheap ABS plastic knobs keep breaking and falling off. The interior fabric is also chintzy, but isn't that why they make seat covers...
My first
terri31,06/20/2015
4dr Sedan
I love my car very much. Every since I bought it I have been confident in my choice. The car is great I hope to have it a long time.
Good car
bamaminchew,03/04/2012
I bought my 96 Corsica last year for $450 cash. The car looks like absolute crap, but it runs great. It has 159000 miles on it and still purrs. I feel that I have already gotten my money back out of this car. The interior headlight and wiper controls on those older Chevys are not designed very well so I have had to rig them up so they will work. No complaining from me though, this car gets me from point a to point b reliably.
What out for the Head Gasket's
Leardron,06/03/2002
I have had this car since it was brand new in 96. It has 73,000 miles on it and the Head Gasket went. It's going to cost me a pretty $700 to get it fixed. The mechanic doing the work said that Corsica's are notorious for this. He alone has replaced 25 head gaskets on Corisca's. If you buy one, what out for it.
See all 34 reviews of the 1996 Chevrolet Corsica
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1996 Chevrolet Corsica features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Chevrolet Corsica

