Used 1996 Chevrolet Corsica Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Corsica
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.2/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room33.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Measurements
Length183.5 in.
Curb weight2745 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height54.0 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Torch Red
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Metallic
  • Med Marblehead Metallic
  • Med Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Med Cloisonne Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
