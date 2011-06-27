Used 1996 Chevrolet Corsica Consumer Reviews

Typical GM: Solid, but under-rated. Olive , 01/27/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Had this Corsi for 16 years now, and not once has it been to the shop for anything more than an alternator. It's a typical Chevy of the mid-eighties/nineties: an inexpensive vehicle for the masses with pretty solid build construction, marred by poor quality control. But considering how much more I would have paid for an equivalent Honda or Toyota, this was a good value. I spend pennies on repair, not hundreds. I agree with others that the paint is awful, but in my case, the clearcoat is what's messed up. It has swirls and water spots even when dry. Cheap ABS plastic knobs keep breaking and falling off. The interior fabric is also chintzy, but isn't that why they make seat covers... Report Abuse

My first terri31 , 06/20/2015 4dr Sedan 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love my car very much. Every since I bought it I have been confident in my choice. The car is great I hope to have it a long time.

Good car bamaminchew , 03/04/2012 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my 96 Corsica last year for $450 cash. The car looks like absolute crap, but it runs great. It has 159000 miles on it and still purrs. I feel that I have already gotten my money back out of this car. The interior headlight and wiper controls on those older Chevys are not designed very well so I have had to rig them up so they will work. No complaining from me though, this car gets me from point a to point b reliably.

What out for the Head Gasket's Leardron , 06/03/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had this car since it was brand new in 96. It has 73,000 miles on it and the Head Gasket went. It's going to cost me a pretty $700 to get it fixed. The mechanic doing the work said that Corsica's are notorious for this. He alone has replaced 25 head gaskets on Corisca's. If you buy one, what out for it.