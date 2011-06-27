Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Consumer Reviews

WOW what a fun car! Turbo kicks in FAST! Bought a stage 1 kit to boost HP another 30 HP from 260 HP to 290 HP! I love the RPD (reconfigurable performance display) allows the driver manipulation of traction control, stability control, "shift points", and the engagement of Competition Mode, as well as information regarding the car's engine torque and horsepower, g-force, boost, wideband air fuel ratio, barometric pressure, temperature, and battery voltage. This little rocket ship will fly. I love beating those wanna-be fast & furious cars!! Fun for a old guy like me. I see GM performance is dropping this turbo engine( refined to 275 HP) into their 2016 base Camaro. I upgraded my rotors and brake pads from POWERSTOP. Man, did that make a HUGE difference! Car will stop on a dime now.

I had the SS Cobalt a little over a month now. It is a blast to drive. I handles great and has a bunch of power. It gets great gas mileage. Has little turbo lag. Its got plenty of room in the front. Very comfortable on road trips.

camaroguy , 04/23/2010

I live in Arizona also and my SS doesn't have any issues with the A/C...you should go get it checked out..I also have a new camaro in which this is my daily car and its great power even stock, very comfortable and smooth ride to drive even on nice long trips that I take to cali, the A/C blasts Ice cold to where I have to turn it off it gets too cold, and overall for the price of the car and with the warranty the cars a steal if you can get your hands on a SS...I've never been happier with any of my everyday cars as I am with this one