Used 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(26%)3(14%)2(8%)1(2%)
4.2
106 reviews
I'm calling out the reviewer who reviewed this car originally

stig_wanna_be, 07/13/2013
30 of 33 people found this review helpful

So, on that bomb shell, lets begin. The car has been awesome, I have had it for a year and put on 20,000km. The car has gobbles up twisty mountain roads with ease and inspires confidence. I think the car edmunds acquired had the cheapest tires around or are trying to get you to buy a civic. Sure I'll give them the benefit of the doubt for the plastics on the interior and the back seat but we are talking about an economy car, not a $100 million dollar machine. As per the dire lack of interior storage, this has adequate storage for the commute unless you have to store a body with you on your commute, but then again you would be using the massive trunk for that.

LS 2.2L 5 speed manual 2006 cobalt

bbwlover, 02/21/2013
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought this car from an awesome man named Vince from car City on E. 14th street Des Moines, Iowa around April of 2012. I was originally looking for a ford focus with a 5 speed manual transmission but saw the color on this (pepsi blue) and caught my eye. Only had one problem with this car: air conditioner pulley lost some mounting screws and a belt popped off. Losing a screw is probably due to my moderate off roading at Jester Park and a belt popping off just happens sometimes but in this case was caused by the AC pulley shifting in position due to lack of mounting hardware. Just bad luck, really. I love it though. no features like power windows/ locks, mirrors, and is a 5 speed. I love it!

2006 Cobalt LT, A Very Nice Car.

isaiahtimothy, 03/08/2014
17 of 19 people found this review helpful

This car is my first, so it's an excellent first car! I bought it off my grandma, so it had only 55,000 miles despite being seven years old. I really love this car, and I have little to complain about. The car overall is built really nicely, I love the looks of it, way better looking than the comparable Ford Focus, which is complete junk. The interior is very nicely designed, has nice finishes, although I don't very much like the cloth seats, although I don't like cloth in any car. The only other thing I have to complain about is a few rattles in the dash, and occasionally the sunroof. This car will be with me for many more miles, and i'll keep it as a commuter.

Maybe I'm jinxed? Oh wait.. it's not me; it's the Chevy

j_123, 08/12/2012
24 of 32 people found this review helpful

I have a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt LT Std. It's very shiny and pretty, comfortable to drive, good on gas, handles well... it just has a FEW issues. I'm trying so hard to give it the benefit of the doubt: "poor little car! I'm sure now that it's been fixed AGAIN it will run fine... it'll be ok this time". But no, time and time again it breaks down with the same issues. Eek. Please see the following issues, which are not listed in chronological order so please don't "diagnose" the issue based on the following order. I have taken the car to 4 different shops: 2 different GM dealerships and 2 privately owned shops. Still, no luck solving the issues. Tons of money spent fixing the car! Money pit.

my first car

joco29, 07/14/2013
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

I bought my cobalt new and i now have 145,783 miles on it and it has never once let me down and stranded on the road. Not even so much as a dead battery, and yeah the battery i have in it is the one from the factory! The only work ive had done to it is ive had the electric power steering replaced from the recall as it just randomly stopped working while i was driving. But besides regular oil changes and maintence such as alignments and such ive never had one thing wrong and would reccomend it to anyone! And Ive worked at various car lots so Ive driven just about every car and id still reccomend this car over any other comperable car foreign or domestic. This has made me a chevy guy for life!

