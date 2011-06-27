  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 C/K 3500 Series
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Old Faithful

jrl423, 06/26/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is absolutely the best truck I have ever owned. It has the vortec 350 engine, auto, 2 wheel drive and single rear axle. I originally got this to haul a 36' bumper pull camper trailer. It did with no issues. I have hauled fifth wheels up to 40' and bobcats I rented with no problem. With 105,000 on it now it is still better than anything I test drive to replace it. Gas mileage is not bad unless its fully loaded. Other than regular maintenance all I have done is replace an AC compressor. Every time I think about getting something different,I just drive it to the dealer , look at the sticker and fall in love with my truck again.

Report Abuse
Write a review
Research Similar Vehicles