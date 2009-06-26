Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating43 Reviews
jrl423,06/26/2009
This is absolutely the best truck I have ever owned. It has the vortec 350 engine, auto, 2 wheel drive and single rear axle. I originally got this to haul a 36' bumper pull camper trailer. It did with no issues. I have hauled fifth wheels up to 40' and bobcats I rented with no problem. With 105,000 on it now it is still better than anything I test drive to replace it. Gas mileage is not bad unless its fully loaded. Other than regular maintenance all I have done is replace an AC compressor. Every time I think about getting something different,I just drive it to the dealer , look at the sticker and fall in love with my truck again.
