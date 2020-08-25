Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series for Sale Near Me

Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
  • 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado
    used

    1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado

    234,995 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado
    used

    1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado

    159,520 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne
    used

    1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne

    136,014 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,987

    Details
  • 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
    used

    1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series

    173,642 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $2,988

    Details
  • 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace
    used

    1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace

    164,136 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,888

    Details
  • 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace
    used

    1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace

    112,000 miles
    3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
    used

    1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series

    2,275 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
    used

    1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series

    135,990 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series

Overall Consumer Rating
4.451 Reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (16%)
234,000Miles and going Strong!
stnrphilip,01/20/2014
I picked up a 1992 Chevy Cheyenne 1500 Full size pickup about two years back and am amazed at the quality, and workmanship put into these old beast's. Mine had 145,000 miles on her when i got it and she now has passed 234,000!! No major issues of any kind at this time. I do know i will need to replace the leaf springs and shocks and will add new tires in the spring when weather permits. Yet still she runs great. Mine has the 4.3L V6 engine married to a 5 speed manual tranny. New brakes, brake lines, clutch stage two kit, alternator, radiator, water pump, and oil pump. All that being done as a preventative. I sincerely recommend these trucks, especially the older ones 1992-97
Report abuse
