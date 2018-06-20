Overall rating 6.7 / 10

The 2018 Chevrolet City Express is a compact cargo van that's designed for small businesses or fleet operators that don't need the behemothlike girth of a full-size van and would rather prioritize maneuverability and cost effectiveness. But that doesn't mean the City Express can't get the job done. Its cargo area's total interior volume is 122.7 cubic feet, and it can handle up to 1,500 pounds of load capacity.

But there's more to work-time practicality than just interior volume. There are numerous cargo tie-down points, and the rear doors can open up to 180 degrees so you can back up to a loading dock or deck. The center console bin is sized for files, so operators can keep essential paperwork at hand. Should you need a work surface, the passenger seatback folds forward, revealing a plastic panel for you to set a laptop or write upon.

Moving all of this is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 131 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque. This power output is on the low side for the small cargo van segment, but the City Express beats the competition where it counts: the bottom line. The City Express has a lower MSRP and better fuel economy.

Still, take a look at your requirements since the Ram ProMaster City offers more power and payload capacity and the Ford Transit Connect is available in more configurations. Also note that this is the last year for the City Express. After 2018, Chevy will be discontinuing it.