2018 Chevrolet City Express Review
Pros & Cons
- More maneuverable than bigger, standard-size cargo vans
- Fuel-efficient powertrain
- Low cost of entry
- Offers less power and cargo space than rivals
- Interior materials feel low-quality and plain
- Requires a long distance to stop in panic-braking situations
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which City Express does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.7 / 10
The 2018 Chevrolet City Express is a compact cargo van that's designed for small businesses or fleet operators that don't need the behemothlike girth of a full-size van and would rather prioritize maneuverability and cost effectiveness. But that doesn't mean the City Express can't get the job done. Its cargo area's total interior volume is 122.7 cubic feet, and it can handle up to 1,500 pounds of load capacity.
But there's more to work-time practicality than just interior volume. There are numerous cargo tie-down points, and the rear doors can open up to 180 degrees so you can back up to a loading dock or deck. The center console bin is sized for files, so operators can keep essential paperwork at hand. Should you need a work surface, the passenger seatback folds forward, revealing a plastic panel for you to set a laptop or write upon.
Moving all of this is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 131 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque. This power output is on the low side for the small cargo van segment, but the City Express beats the competition where it counts: the bottom line. The City Express has a lower MSRP and better fuel economy.
Still, take a look at your requirements since the Ram ProMaster City offers more power and payload capacity and the Ford Transit Connect is available in more configurations. Also note that this is the last year for the City Express. After 2018, Chevy will be discontinuing it.
2018 Chevrolet City Express models
The 2018 Chevrolet City Express is a small cargo van that's mechanically related to the Nissan NV200. It comes in two basic trim levels: LS and LT. It's powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 131 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque, and is paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that drives the front wheels. The LS is fairly bare-bones, with the LT including a few more convenience options to make life in the City Express easier.
Standard equipment on the LS trim includes 15-inch steel wheels, 40/60-split rear cargo doors, sliding rear side doors, power front windows, power door locks, keyless entry, cloth upholstery, vinyl flooring, a height-adjustable driver's seat with manual lumbar adjustment, a fold-flat passenger seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a two-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. Cruise control and rear parking sensors are available as stand-alone options for the LS.
The LT includes all of the above, plus heated power mirrors, an additional rear 12-volt power outlet, cruise control, and rear parking sensors.
Optional on both the LS and LT are two Glass packages and an Appearance package. The Glass packages add privacy glass to the rear and passenger-side windows, as well as a rearview mirror and a rear defroster. The Appearance package adds wheel covers, a chrome grille with black accents, and body-colored bumpers, mirrors and door handles.
The Technology package is available only on the LT trim and adds a 5.8-inch touchscreen display (a Nissan system, not Chevrolet MyLink), a navigation system, satellite radio, and a USB audio jack.
Trim tested
Driving7.0
Comfort6.5
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.7 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Chevrolet City Express.
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the City Express models:
- Rear Park Assist
- Warns you if you get too close to an obstacle while reversing.
- Rear Vision Camera
- Helps mitigate a reversing accident by displaying a rearview video image on the infotainment screen.
- Brake Force Distribution
- Maximizes braking force by sending power to the wheels with the most grip.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the City Express
Related Used 2018 Chevrolet City Express info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD