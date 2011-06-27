Vehicle overview

Introduced just last year, the 2016 Chevrolet City Express offers big utility in a compact package. As its name indicates, this is a small cargo van built to scoot through city streets with far more ease than a full-size Chevy Express van. With two seats up front and a wide open cargo bay in back, it can swallow awkward loads with ease and keep them dry and secure in any kind of weather.

The City Express won't replace the utility of the full-size Chevrolet Express van, but it's an attractive option for smaller businesses or people who don't need to haul long or heavy cargo. The City Express has a total cargo capacity of 122.7 cubic feet and a payload limit of 1,500 pounds. But it also has a small 2.0-liter engine, so the weight of your cargo will have dramatic effects on the performance of this van.

The Chevrolet City Express is a no-frills cargo van designed for small businesses.

Small utility-type vans like the City Express have been gaining in popularity, so there are actually a few options to consider if this is something that fits your needs. If you're looking for a model with a little more refinement and flexibility, the 2016 Ford Transit Connect is a good vehicle to consider. You can get it as a two-, five- or seven-passenger van and have the option of a turbocharged engine. If you're looking for more power and utility, the slightly larger 2016 Ram ProMaster City could be worth checking out. And lastly, there is also the nearly identical, slightly less expensive Nissan NV200, which is what the City Express is based on. We'll leave it to you to pick your favorite twin. There is a lot you can accomplish with a minivan of this type, and the 2016 Chevrolet City Express is one that may fit your needs perfectly.