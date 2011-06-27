  1. Home
2015 Chevrolet City Express Review

Pros & Cons

  • More maneuverable than bigger, standard-size cargo vans
  • economical four-cylinder engine.
  • Slow acceleration
  • less cargo space than rivals
  • no telescoping steering wheel
  • stiff seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Chevrolet City Express has less cargo space and power than its competitors, but for some commercial operators or small-business owners it may be the ideal size.

Vehicle overview

The 2015 Chevrolet City Express is an all-new, compact cargo van that is based on the Nissan NV200. For Chevrolet, it's a departure from large utilitarian cargo vans like the Express. It's a small work van for the city, designed to haul medium-size loads and return better fuel economy.

For some van shoppers, the City Express' smaller dimensions will be an advantage. When you're darting from job site to job site or delivering goods in a crowded city, and agility is a top priority, the City Express starts to make a good deal of sense. Its standard four-cylinder engine returns 25 mpg combined, according to the EPA.

That four-cylinder engine isn't all that powerful, however. Even a few hundred extra pounds of cargo can make this van seriously sluggish. And while the City Express has a decent amount of cargo space when you judge it by the numbers, plumbers and contractors planning on hauling long sections of pipe or pieces of wood will need to attach exterior mounts or opt for a bigger van.

The small commercial van market has been expanding the past few years, and you now have a handful of models from which to pick. Of course, you can cross-shop the nearly identical 2015 Nissan NV200 (since that's what the Chevy is based on), but for more refinement and versatility, we recommend the 2015 Ford Transit Connect. The Transit Connect offers multiple body lengths, a peppy turbocharged engine and higher-quality cabin materials. The 2015 Ram ProMaster City may also be worth a look for its excellent cargo space and payload capacity. If you've got some modest small-business needs, though, the 2015 Chevrolet City Express is definitely worth a look.

2015 Chevrolet City Express models

The 2015 Chevrolet City Express is a compact cargo van that comes in two basic trim levels: LS and LT.

Standard equipment on the LS trim includes 15-inch steel wheels, 40/60-split rear cargo doors, sliding rear side doors, power front windows, cloth and vinyl upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a fold-flat passenger seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, air-conditioning and a two-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. Cruise control is available as a stand-alone option for the LS.

The LT includes all of the above plus power door locks, heated power mirrors, keyless entry, an additional rear 12-volt power outlet and rear parking sensors.

Optional on both the LS and LT are two Glass packages and an Appearance package. The Glass packages add rear privacy glass to the rear- and passenger-side windows, as well as a rearview mirror and rear defroster. The Appearance package adds wheel covers, a chrome grille and body-color bumpers, mirrors and door handles.

For the LT, the Technology package adds a 5.8-inch touchscreen display (a Nissan system, not Chevrolet MyLink), a navigation system, satellite radio, a USB audio jack, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a rearview camera.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Chevrolet City Express is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Chevrolet City Express comes standard with a 2.0-liter four cylinder engine that produces 131 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque. It is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that drives the front wheels. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 25 mpg combined (24 city/26 highway).

During Edmunds testing, the Nissan NV200 that the City Express is based on went from zero to 60 mph in 10.0 seconds. That is quite a long time, even for a cargo van. Maximum payload for the City Express is 1,500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the Chevrolet City Express includes antilock brakes (front disc/rear drum), traction and stability control, side curtain airbags and front seat side-impact airbags. Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are optional.

During Edmunds testing, the Nissan NV200 that the Chevrolet City Express is based on came to a stop from 60 mph in 138 feet, which is a long distance.

Driving

The 2015 Chevrolet City Express' advantage is its agile nature and maneuverability. Where larger cargo vans such as the standard Express can feel like a lumbering truck-based brick, the City Express is nimble around city streets and easy to park, and it has a small turning circle. It feels secure in everyday cornering, and its ability to get in and out of tight spaces makes it very practical.

The small four-cylinder engine in the City Express isn't very powerful, though, and once you fill up the back with work equipment it is downright sluggish. Luckily, the benefit of carrying some cargo is that the Express will quiet down a bit. When empty, the cargo hold tends to amplify and echo quite a bit of road noise.

Interior

As with most cargo vans, the 2015 Chevrolet City Express is designed with utility in mind. There are lots of tie-down points, and on the LT trim level there's an additional 12-volt power outlet in the back. There are several standard integrated mounting points to allow for the installation of racks and shelves.

The passenger-side seat has an underseat storage tray, and the seatback can be folded down to increase cargo space or serve as a flat work table, whether for using a laptop to track paperwork or catching a quick lunch. The steering wheel doesn't telescope, which might make it more difficult to find a comfortable driving position. But one nod to modern tech is the available infotainment system sourced from Nissan, which includes a user-friendly 5.8-inch color touchscreen.

Cargo capacity in the City Express tops out at 122.7 cubic feet, with a maximum payload of 1,500 pounds. For comparison, the long-wheelbase Ford Transit Connect provides 130.6 cubic feet of space and a 1,620-pound payload, while the Ram ProMaster City offers 131.7 cubic feet and a 1,883-pound capacity. The Nissan NV200 is the same as the Chevy.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chevrolet City Express.

5(0%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(33%)
1(34%)
2.3
3 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

NOT My Astro Replacement Van! Nissan Junk!
singdrumsteve,06/18/2015
LS 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
My Chevy City Express van front end died at 16k easy miles! Van was versatile with utility, great gas mileage (30 mpg combined!) as long as you do not stomp at take off like most people but was used very gingerly, babied and still front end parts fell apart! The 4 cylinder engine is just powerful enough with a full 1500 lb. load! Gas sipper. 30 mpg combined! Manueverability is excellent too until front end clunked and wore out. The CVT transmission is horrible. Won't last! I planned on customizing the interior and adding seats, belts and chrome wheels against the pipe black paint but unlawful to do it unlicensed now. EASY load/unload everything! My wife and I were planning to take it with our bicycles to see/ride the U.S.A. in our Chevrolet but turned out to be a Foreign Junk Nissan made in Mexico. We sold this van for a loss!!! I wish Chevrolet still made an Astro Quality Van and with improved gas mileage without a tow package.
Nice Work Van
Bob,07/10/2015
LS 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Don't expect a fast car its perfect for what its advertised as a work van! I have had it for a week now and drive it for work its comfortable roomy I just hope the reliability down the road will be there. Time will tell. If your looking for power its not for you if you want better (not great) gas mileage take a look at the city express. I did a lot of research before I purchased it's a nice vehicle so far love the passenger seat as a desk feature. So far so good.
Junk
Chase,04/23/2019
LT 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I have had mine brand new through my company since 2015. The electric locks no longer work on either front doors. Avoid every pot hole, because it feels like the wheels are coming off and prepare to have the front end aligned every other pot hole. Also be prepared for your butt to continuously be puckered on the interstate. I recommend getting a brighter headlight bulb, sticks suck. My only pro for this van is that it is free to drive, but safety comes first and this van lacks it.
See all 3 reviews of the 2015 Chevrolet City Express
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
131 hp @ 5200 rpm
Used 2015 Chevrolet City Express Overview

The Used 2015 Chevrolet City Express is offered in the following submodels: City Express Minivan. Available styles include LS 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and LT 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

