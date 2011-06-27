Vehicle overview

The 2015 Chevrolet City Express is an all-new, compact cargo van that is based on the Nissan NV200. For Chevrolet, it's a departure from large utilitarian cargo vans like the Express. It's a small work van for the city, designed to haul medium-size loads and return better fuel economy.

For some van shoppers, the City Express' smaller dimensions will be an advantage. When you're darting from job site to job site or delivering goods in a crowded city, and agility is a top priority, the City Express starts to make a good deal of sense. Its standard four-cylinder engine returns 25 mpg combined, according to the EPA.

That four-cylinder engine isn't all that powerful, however. Even a few hundred extra pounds of cargo can make this van seriously sluggish. And while the City Express has a decent amount of cargo space when you judge it by the numbers, plumbers and contractors planning on hauling long sections of pipe or pieces of wood will need to attach exterior mounts or opt for a bigger van.

The small commercial van market has been expanding the past few years, and you now have a handful of models from which to pick. Of course, you can cross-shop the nearly identical 2015 Nissan NV200 (since that's what the Chevy is based on), but for more refinement and versatility, we recommend the 2015 Ford Transit Connect. The Transit Connect offers multiple body lengths, a peppy turbocharged engine and higher-quality cabin materials. The 2015 Ram ProMaster City may also be worth a look for its excellent cargo space and payload capacity. If you've got some modest small-business needs, though, the 2015 Chevrolet City Express is definitely worth a look.