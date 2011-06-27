  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet City Express
  4. Used 2017 Chevrolet City Express
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2017 Chevrolet City Express Review

Pros & Cons

  • More maneuverable than bigger, standard-size cargo vans
  • Fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine
  • Low entry price
  • Slow acceleration from the single engine option
  • Less cargo space than some rivals
  • No telescoping steering wheel available
  • Seat cushions are on the stiff side
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
Chevrolet City Express for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
List Price Range
$8,499 - $10,995
Used City Express for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2017 Chevrolet City Express belongs to the new class of compact commercial vehicles built with the small-business owner in mind. Much smaller than the typical full-size van, the City Express delivers carlike maneuverability but still has 122.7 cubic feet of space to satisfy your larger hauling needs. 

Propelled by a 131-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the City Express isn't meant to replace full-size, V8-powered cargo vans like the Chevrolet Express. It also isn't designed to be a passenger hauler because it only comes in a two-seat configuration. So though the City Express will hold a surprising amount of cargo, there are limitations to its capabilities.

The segment for small utility vans such as the City Express has been expanding, so there are a few options to consider if this is the type of vehicle that fits your needs. The closest competitor to the City Express is the slightly less expensive Nissan NV200; the Express is actually a mechanical twin of the NV200, so the two vans are very similar. If you're looking for a vehicle with more refinement and flexibility, you might consider the 2017 Ford Transit Connect. It's available with two engine options and two wheelbase lengths, and it can be configured as a cargo van or a passenger van. There's also the 2017 Ram ProMaster City, the largest of the bunch with a slight power advantage, the most cargo capacity and highest payload.

Estimated city fuel economy is one area in which the 2017 City Express excels, though each vehicle in this segment has its strength. Any one of them could prove to be an ideal fit for your needs.

Standard safety equipment on the Chevrolet City Express includes antilock brakes (front disc/rear drum), traction and stability control, and side curtain airbags. Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are optional.

During Edmunds testing, the Chevrolet City Express came to a stop from 60 mph in 143 feet, which is a poor performance for any class of vehicle.

2017 Chevrolet City Express models

The 2017 Chevrolet City Express is a small cargo van that comes in two basic trim levels: LS and LT.

Standard equipment on the LS trim includes 15-inch steel wheels, 40/60-split rear cargo doors, sliding rear side doors, power front windows, power door locks, keyless entry, cloth upholstery, vinyl flooring, a height-adjustable driver seat with manual lumbar adjustment, a fold-flat passenger seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, air-conditioning, and a two-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. Cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and rear parking sensors are available as stand-alone options for the LS.

The LT includes all of the above, plus heated power mirrors, an additional rear 12-volt power outlet and rear parking sensors.

Optional on both the LS and LT are two Glass packages and an Appearance package. The Glass packages add privacy glass to the rear and passenger-side windows, as well as a rearview mirror and a rear defroster. The Appearance package adds wheel covers, a chrome grille with black accents, and body-color bumpers, mirrors and door handles.

The Technology package is available only on the LT trim and adds a 5.8-inch touchscreen display (a Nissan system, not Chevrolet MyLink), a navigation system, satellite radio, a USB audio jack and a rearview camera.

The 2017 Chevrolet City Express comes standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 131 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque. It is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that drives the front wheels. EPA-estimated fuel economy for 2017 wasn't available at publishing time, but last year's van posted 25 mpg in combined driving (24 city/26 highway), which is better than average for the small-van segment.

During Edmunds testing, the City Express LT went from zero to 60 mph in 10.2 seconds. That's not especially quick, but it's about average for a small van. The maximum payload for the City Express is 1,500 pounds.

Driving

The 2017 Chevrolet City Express' main advantage compared to a traditional full-size van is its agile nature and maneuverability. A light steering effort and quick turn-in make it easy to navigate parking lots and tight city streets. Driving a larger cargo van, by comparison, can feel like steering a cruise ship. Although the City Express' taller profile and higher center of gravity make it more susceptible to crosswinds, it isn't a cause for concern if you aren't frequently traveling windy, open highways.

The City Express' small four-cylinder engine offers the highest city-driving fuel efficiency, but it also lacks real power. So if the cargo you plan to haul is on the heavy side, you might find the City Express' muscle insufficient for the job.

By that same token, we found driving around with a completely empty cabin had an amplifying effect on the road noise. Hauling cargo is really the purpose of owning a vehicle like this, and having boxes or a similar load inside helps with sound-deadening.

Interior

As with most commercial-focused cargo vans, the 2017 Chevrolet City Express is designed with utility in mind. There are lots of tie-down points, and on the LT trim level there's an additional 12-volt power outlet in the back. Several standard integrated mounting points allow for the installation of racks and shelves.

The passenger-side seat has an underseat storage tray, and the seatback can be folded down to accommodate longer items or serve as a flat worktable, whether for using a laptop to track paperwork or catching a quick lunch. The steering wheel doesn't telescope, which might make it more difficult to find a comfortable driving position. But for those who want a little touch of modern tech, there's an available infotainment system sourced from Nissan, replete with navigation, a USB outlet, satellite radio, and a user-friendly 5.8-inch color touchscreen that doubles as a display for the rearview camera.

The City Express' wide-opening cargo doors, dual-rear sliding doors and low load floor make ingress/egress a cinch. Cargo capacity in the City Express tops out at 122.7 cubic feet, with a maximum payload of 1,500 pounds. For comparison, the Ford Transit Connect provides 128.6 cubic feet of space and a 1,620-pound payload or 103.9 cubic feet and 1,470 pounds for the long- and short-wheelbase cargo vans, respectively, while the Ram ProMaster City offers 131.7 cubic feet and a 1,883-pound capacity. The Nissan NV200 is identical to the Chevy in all measurements.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chevrolet City Express.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

DRIVING CROSS COUNTRY IN CITY EXPRESS
Patrick,01/02/2018
LS 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
This is my second City Express. Flew 800 miles to buy, since price was right and van had windows for better visibility than my first City Express. Like my first van, it accelerates aok, but driver rides high and in an emergency at high speed, confidence at swerving an obstacle or avoiding an accident without flipping the van is low. Ride quality at 70 mph on a bumpy road is harsh with the van unloaded. Tires are narrow and Tire Rack lists no wheels to upgrade to wider tires. This vehicle's value is in ability to carry things in the cargo space. Loaded my riding mower with ease to take for servicing last spring. Has a long cargo floor and passenger seats folds to allow carrying a roll of carpet/linoleum. Great value as a cargo hauler. Not so much in cross country travel.
For a simple old man this is Great !
Theodore Paulson sr,06/23/2018
LT 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I am retired and was looking for a cargo type van that was not huge. My plans for this van is an everyday vehicle locally (live in a combination rural - semi developed area) and also to do cross country trips to visit National Parks and the like. Had no plans to use this to live out of but as a means of conveyance from hotel to hotel. But also it does provide the room to lay out a sleeping bag when really needed and since my trips are solo, space is not an issue. Have to admit the white exterior was BORING so searched the internet for pics of old hippie VW Vans and came up with a totally different paint scheme, had it drawn up and had the van totally “wrapped” with scenes of “Keep on Truckin’ “ down one side, the other the Grateful Dead Bears, the rear what appears to my Charlie Browne & Snoopy watching a psychedelic sun set ..all of which is tied into each other. The LT Model has more electronics than I need as I am a seat of the pants, paper map type traveler. The reverse camera has come in handy and the XM radio (along with a CD player) is fantastic in addition to hookup for an IPOD. I try to travel 75% of my time NOT on Interstates and the suspension suits me just fie, no complaints. Great gas mileage & comfortable for this old man for either local or distance. JUST LOVE IT !
Great van -camper
Keith E. Meaux,10/12/2018
LS 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Great for cross country vacation ,in the rocky mountains,12000 feet up; all the way to Washington State from south Louisiana ; great for camping inside the van camper, with all the gear ,needed for 2 people, inside & on the roof rack if needed; enough motor power; handles great & comfortable; great gas mileage {next trip to Niagara Falls & Maine area}
See all 3 reviews of the 2017 Chevrolet City Express
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
131 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
24 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
131 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2017 Chevrolet City Express features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Chevrolet City Express

Used 2017 Chevrolet City Express Overview

The Used 2017 Chevrolet City Express is offered in the following submodels: City Express Minivan. Available styles include LS 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and LT 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chevrolet City Express?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chevrolet City Express trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet City Express LS is priced between $8,499 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 92859 and148900 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Chevrolet City Expresses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Chevrolet City Express for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2017 City Expresses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,499 and mileage as low as 92859 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Chevrolet City Express.

Can't find a used 2017 Chevrolet City Expresss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet City Express for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,687.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,515.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet City Express for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,874.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,657.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Chevrolet City Express?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet City Express lease specials

Related Used 2017 Chevrolet City Express info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles