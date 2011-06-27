Overall rating

The 2017 Chevrolet City Express belongs to the new class of compact commercial vehicles built with the small-business owner in mind. Much smaller than the typical full-size van, the City Express delivers carlike maneuverability but still has 122.7 cubic feet of space to satisfy your larger hauling needs.

Propelled by a 131-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the City Express isn't meant to replace full-size, V8-powered cargo vans like the Chevrolet Express. It also isn't designed to be a passenger hauler because it only comes in a two-seat configuration. So though the City Express will hold a surprising amount of cargo, there are limitations to its capabilities.

The segment for small utility vans such as the City Express has been expanding, so there are a few options to consider if this is the type of vehicle that fits your needs. The closest competitor to the City Express is the slightly less expensive Nissan NV200; the Express is actually a mechanical twin of the NV200, so the two vans are very similar. If you're looking for a vehicle with more refinement and flexibility, you might consider the 2017 Ford Transit Connec t . It's available with two engine options and two wheelbase lengths, and it can be configured as a cargo van or a passenger van. There's also the 2017 Ram ProMaster City, the largest of the bunch with a slight power advantage, the most cargo capacity and highest payload.

Estimated city fuel economy is one area in which the 2017 City Express excels, though each vehicle in this segment has its strength. Any one of them could prove to be an ideal fit for your needs.

Standard safety equipment on the Chevrolet City Express includes antilock brakes (front disc/rear drum), traction and stability control, and side curtain airbags. Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are optional.

During Edmunds testing, the Chevrolet City Express came to a stop from 60 mph in 143 feet, which is a poor performance for any class of vehicle.