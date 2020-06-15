Used 2014 Ferrari FF for Sale Near Me
- 15,573 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$145,995
Alfa Romeo of Wilmington Pike - Chadds Ford / Pennsylvania
Clean CARFAX. 2014 Ferrari FF Base Nero 2D CoupeReviews:* The FF: the Ferrari Four, a four-seater that truly represents the whole GT sports car concept. The FF is modern, innovative, futuristic and stunningly elegant; the perfect marriage of aerodynamic constraints and the rules of design. This aerodynamic perfection rests on top of stunning 20 inch silver aluminum wheels. Even the FF's cabin exudes a unique allure. It is extremely comfortable and enticing with elegant, sophisticated trim and detailing. The two front sport bucket front seats include a 6-way power driver seat and 4-way front passenger seat, both with lumbar support. An AM/FM stereo with CD/DVD player, auxiliary audio input and iPod integration comes with 8 speakers. A voice-activated navigation system means you don't have to sacrifice safety to get where you are going. The heart of the FF's performance lays in the 6.3L V12 engine which is capable of 651hp @ 8000 RPM. To the ears of the driver and passengers, the FF's engine sound is seductively clear and powerful because the intake noise is channeled from the filter casings into the cabin. The F1 dual-clutch gearbox combines the unadulterated driving pleasure of a sequential gearbox with the comfort of an automatic one. Gear-shifting times have been cut to zero and the drop-off in acceleration typically experienced with manual and electrohydraulic gearboxes has been completely eliminated. They also come complete with the all new 4RM system that transmits torque to all four wheels of the car for better performance and a lower weight. The FF sports third generation Brembo carbon-ceramic material (CCM) brakes. The new material used for the pads has allowed disc dimensions to be reduced despite the fact that braking performance been improved upon. Finally, a tire pressure monitoring system means you never have second guess that status of your air pressure. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryHere at Maserati of Wilmington Pike, we try to make the purchase process as easy and hassle free as possible.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari FF with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF73SKAXE0198571
Stock: STK198571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 16,141 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$125,018
Select Luxury Cars - Marietta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari FF with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF73SKA9E0196262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,502 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$137,984
Warren Henry Auto Group - Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari FF with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF73SKA7E0202849
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2013 Ferrari FF17,952 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$134,951
Mike Ward Maserati of Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2013 Ferrari FF 2D CoupeCanna di Fucile 6.3L V12 DIAWD 7-Speed Manual Dual ClutchClean Carfax, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.Please contact our dealership for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari FF with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF73SKA2D0195338
Stock: L1145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- used
2015 Ferrari FF11,123 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$149,995
Private Collection Motors - Costa Mesa / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari FF with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF73SKA5F0207145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Ferrari FF9,684 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$164,900
Ferrari Lake Forest - Lake Bluff / Illinois
Ferrari of Lake Forest is Proud to Present this 2015 Ferrari FF Finished in Stunning Nero over Nero Full Leather Interior. This FF is Optionally Equipped with Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Fiber Wheel Cups, "SF" Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Sport Exhaust Pipes, Interior/Exterior Auto Dimming Mirrors, 20" Forged Diamond Finished Rims, Leather Headliner in Nero, Rear Wiper, High Power HiFi System, Passenger Display, White Rev Counter, Painted Dash Inserts. Call one of our Ferrari Specialists today at 847.295.6560
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari FF with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF73SKA4F0209498
Stock: 209498
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 26,447 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$100,995$9,942 Below Market
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
Clean CARFAX.For availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari FF with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF73SKA9C0183606
Stock: T0956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 20,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$118,888$1,572 Below Market
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
Mudarri Motorsports Co has been dedicated to customer service and quality vehicles since our inception in 2014. The Mudarri family has sold thousands of cars and trucks locally and internationally since 1990. We stand behind are product and take pride in the highest quality customer experience. Mudarri Motorsports is pleased to offer this beautiful 2012 Ferrari FF. Coming to us with beautiful silver metallic paint on a Navy blue leather interior. Powered by a 6.3 Liter V12 engine that is paired to a 7-speed F1 transmission that drives all four wheels. Perfectly maintained its whole life and no accidents or damage. Loaded with features including heated and cooled seats, parking proximity sensors, interactive menu screen, seating for 4 people, Passport radar detector, and lots more! Call us today! We love trades and we can help with your financing needs! 4252027444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari FF with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF73SKA1C0184605
Stock: 1807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,030 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$119,000$4,871 Below Market
Sports Car Company, Inc. - La Jolla / California
This 2012 Ferrari FF 2dr 2dr Hatchback features a 6.3L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is FIORANO RED with a TAN interior. - 2012 FERRARI FF LOADED SUPERB CONDITION - FIORANO/TAN COMFORT & PERFORMANCE RECENT SERVICE SEATING FOR 4 ADULTS * Absolutely Extraordinary! Super Clean Inside & Out! * Beautiful Fiorano Exterior * Luxurious Diamond Stitched Leather Seats * Leather Stitched Headliner * Sport Exhaust * New Tires * Full Electric Seats * Contrast Stitching * Coloured Brake Calipers * Parking Sensors * Scuderia Ferrari Shields * Luxurious Passenger Compartment * 6.3l direct injected v12 engine * 7-speed dual-clutch F1 Transmission * Double wishbone front suspension with coil springs * Dual stainless steel sport exhaust with chrome tailpipe finisher * Dual-stage driver/passenger airbags * Dual-zone front automatic climate control * Engine oil cooler * Entertainment system with dvd & digital media * F1-trac anti-lock brakes, F1-trac driveline traction control * Front/rear center armrest with storage, Front + Rear Cupholder * Illuminated glove box * Leather front folding bucket seats * Passenger visor vanity mirror with passenger illumination * Pwr cargo liftgate, Pwr door locks * Remote keyless entry with integrated key transmitter * Remote releases: pwr trunk/hatch fuel * MORE! * ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL! Visit SportsCarCompany.com Call ( 858)452-6060 e: JLyons@SportsCarCompany Text: (619)884-7624 - Contact Jim Lyons at 858-452-6060 or jlyons@sportscarcompany.com for more information. - Contact SportsCarCompany: JLyons@SportsCarCompany.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari FF with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF73SKA1C0186595
Stock: CALIFORNIA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 21,643 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$117,999$320 Below Market
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this super clean 2012 Ferrari FF in Nero Daytona over Cuoio Full Leather for sale. Equipped very nicely with Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Giallo Brake Calipers, 20 Forged Diamond Finish Wheels, Diamond Stitching on Seats, Diamond Stitching on Headliner, Leather Headliner, Full Power Seats with Heated Function, Ventilated Seats, AFS Headlights, Navigation System, Sport Exhaust,etc. SV Motorsport is your one stop shop for all European Exotic ,Sports, and Luxury cars in Southern California. Shawn Lawler & Stephan Lill have over 25 years in previous franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari FF with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF73SKA1C0183826
Stock: C0183826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 15,295 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$134,982
Northside Alfa Romeo - Spring / Texas
Adaptive suspension, Automatic temperature control, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/LED Rev Display, Ceramic disc brakes: front and rear, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Ventilated Full Electric Seats.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5960 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services, Northside Imports Houston is your premier FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati dealer in the Spring, Houston, Katy, and Sugar Land areas. When you are looking to buy a new or used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. If you need service, our certified service technicians are ready to help you take care of your car so it lasts as long as you need it to. We also have a fully stocked parts department with genuine FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati parts and accessories. Our staff is eager to assist you. Come see us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari FF with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF73SKA4C0186865
Stock: C0186865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 27,566 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$119,994
Jaguar Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2012 Ferrari FF - local trade. Vehicle is in excellent condition. Locally owned and serviced. Do not let the miles fool you, this FF was taken care of.Besides, the is the Ferrari you are meant to daily drive. Be a hero to your kids dropping them off at school looking like Bruce Wayne.Here at Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg we do everything we can to earn your business. This begins by being 100% committed to putting our customers first, always telling the truth, and offering complete transparency on every sales quote and transaction.Please call us at (847)252-7800 and ask to speak with one of our Sales Guides and we will be happy to provide you with any additional information you need to make your decision. We look forward serving you and welcoming you to the Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg family. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Ceramic disc brakes: front and rear, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 20" x 8.5"/Rear 20" x 10.5" Alloy Wheels, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/USB w/30GB Hard Disc Drive, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.Reviews: * Ferrari performance and image but with all-wheel drive and genuine four-passenger capacity; lots of cargo space for an exotic. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari FF with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF73SKA0C0187043
Stock: Q3313A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
