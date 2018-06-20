Used 2018 Chevrolet City Express
Pros & Cons
- More maneuverable than bigger, standard-size cargo vans
- Fuel-efficient powertrain
- Low cost of entry
- Offers less power and cargo space than rivals
- Interior materials feel low-quality and plain
- Requires a long distance to stop in panic-braking situations
Which City Express does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.7 / 10
The 2018 Chevrolet City Express is a compact cargo van that's designed for small businesses or fleet operators that don't need the behemothlike girth of a full-size van and would rather prioritize maneuverability and cost effectiveness. But that doesn't mean the City Express can't get the job done. Its cargo area's total interior volume is 122.7 cubic feet, and it can handle up to 1,500 pounds of load capacity.
But there's more to work-time practicality than just interior volume. There are numerous cargo tie-down points, and the rear doors can open up to 180 degrees so you can back up to a loading dock or deck. The center console bin is sized for files, so operators can keep essential paperwork at hand. Should you need a work surface, the passenger seatback folds forward, revealing a plastic panel for you to set a laptop or write upon.
Moving all of this is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 131 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque. This power output is on the low side for the small cargo van segment, but the City Express beats the competition where it counts: the bottom line. The City Express has a lower MSRP and better fuel economy.
Still, take a look at your requirements since the Ram ProMaster City offers more power and payload capacity and the Ford Transit Connect is available in more configurations. Also note that this is the last year for the City Express. After 2018, Chevy will be discontinuing it.
Chevrolet City Express models
The 2018 Chevrolet City Express is a small cargo van that's mechanically related to the Nissan NV200. It comes in two basic trim levels: LS and LT. It's powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 131 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque, and is paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that drives the front wheels. The LS is fairly bare-bones, with the LT including a few more convenience options to make life in the City Express easier.
Standard equipment on the LS trim includes 15-inch steel wheels, 40/60-split rear cargo doors, sliding rear side doors, power front windows, power door locks, keyless entry, cloth upholstery, vinyl flooring, a height-adjustable driver's seat with manual lumbar adjustment, a fold-flat passenger seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a two-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. Cruise control and rear parking sensors are available as stand-alone options for the LS.
The LT includes all of the above, plus heated power mirrors, an additional rear 12-volt power outlet, cruise control, and rear parking sensors.
Optional on both the LS and LT are two Glass packages and an Appearance package. The Glass packages add privacy glass to the rear and passenger-side windows, as well as a rearview mirror and a rear defroster. The Appearance package adds wheel covers, a chrome grille with black accents, and body-colored bumpers, mirrors and door handles.
The Technology package is available only on the LT trim and adds a 5.8-inch touchscreen display (a Nissan system, not Chevrolet MyLink), a navigation system, satellite radio, and a USB audio jack.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.7 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking5.0
Steering7.5
Handling6.0
Drivability7.5
Comfort6.5
Seat comfort6.0
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration6.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out8.5
Roominess7.5
Visibility5.5
Quality6.0
Utility7.0
Technology
Features & Specs
|LS 4dr Minivan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MPG
|24 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 2
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|131 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LT 4dr Minivan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MPG
|24 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 2
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|131 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the City Express models:
- Rear Park Assist
- Warns you if you get too close to an obstacle while reversing.
- Rear Vision Camera
- Helps mitigate a reversing accident by displaying a rearview video image on the infotainment screen.
- Brake Force Distribution
- Maximizes braking force by sending power to the wheels with the most grip.
Chevrolet City Express vs. the competition
Chevrolet City Express vs. Nissan NV200
For all intents and purposes, these two models are identical. This helps buyers who are interested in buying a lightweight cargo carrier. Chevrolet has announced that it will be discontinuing the City Express after 2018. This means your only choice for small, frugal cargo transport next year will be the NV200.
Chevrolet City Express vs. Ford Transit Connect
The Transit Connect offers buyers multiple wheelbases, rear hatch configurations and other options. In contrast, the City Express' relatively simple ordering process makes buying easier for business owners and fleet buyers. The City Express has more interior cargo volume than the regular Transit Connect, and it also gets better city and combined fuel economy.
Chevrolet City Express vs. Ram ProMaster City
More compact and frugal, the City Express is easier to drive in dense city environments. The ProMaster City, however, features more power, a larger cargo area and more payload capability. Picking between the two largely comes down to which van is better suited for your needs.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet City Express a good car?
What's new in the 2018 Chevrolet City Express?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2018 Chevrolet City Express:
- Bluetooth connectivity and rearview camera are standard on LS and LT models
- Part of the first City Express generation introduced for 2015
Is the Chevrolet City Express reliable?
Is the 2018 Chevrolet City Express a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2018 Chevrolet City Express?
The least-expensive 2018 Chevrolet City Express is the 2018 Chevrolet City Express LS 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,855.
Other versions include:
- LS 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,855
- LT 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,715
What are the different models of Chevrolet City Express?
More about the 2018 Chevrolet City Express
The 2018 Chevrolet City Express is part of a new market segment: small commercial vans. A handful of manufacturers offer these smart little vans; Chevrolet's City Express is not a homegrown design but rather a rebadged version of the Nissan NV200. Aside from the badging, the two vans are virtually identical. This is important to know since 2018 will be the last year Chevrolet will sell these mini cargo transporters.
Anyone who has tried to shoehorn a full-size cargo van through traffic-choked urban streets or tight parking lots will see the advantage of the City Express. Parking a full-size van can be like docking a cruise ship; the City Express feels more like a ski boat, and not just because of its small size. We like the light steering, sharp turn-in and small turning radius. And yet the City Express hauls more than you might expect: Cargo capacity maxes out at 122.7 cubic feet, with a maximum payload of 1,500 pounds. This puts it toward the lower end of small vans, but it's still a lot of capacity for a vehicle the size of a small car.
Unlike some of its competitors, the City Express does not offer a passenger version; this is a dedicated cargo van with just two seats. The passenger seatback can be folded down to serve as a work desk or an impromptu picnic table. Interior accommodations are basic, and the non-telescoping steering wheel means finding a comfortable driving position can be a challenge. But cargo fares pretty darn well. The City Express has dual-sliding doors at the sides and wide-opening barn doors at the back, and the cargo area is festooned with cargo tie-downs and mounting points for shelving installation.
The City Express offers just one powertrain: a Nissan-sourced 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 131 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque. It drives the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission. Fuel economy is a strong point. The EPA estimate is 25 mpg combined (24 city/26 highway). But performance isn't all that brisk — we timed the City Express to 60 mph in 10.2 seconds, slow by car standards but about average among small vans, and a heavy load will only make it feel slower. The City Express' braking performance was also poor; a hard stop from 60 mph took a lengthy 143 feet.
Chevrolet offers the City Express in LS and LT models. The former comes decently equipped for a basic work van, while the latter adds features that make a day spent in the van more bearable. Which model is best? Edmunds can help find the perfect 2018 Chevrolet City Express for you.
Used 2018 Chevrolet City Express Overview
The Used 2018 Chevrolet City Express is offered in the following submodels: City Express Minivan. Available styles include LS 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and LT 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT).
