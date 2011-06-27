Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet City Express LS 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,986
|$14,297
|$15,825
|Clean
|$12,721
|$14,007
|$15,489
|Average
|$12,191
|$13,426
|$14,818
|Rough
|$11,661
|$12,845
|$14,148
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet City Express LT 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,410
|$14,711
|$16,228
|Clean
|$13,136
|$14,412
|$15,884
|Average
|$12,589
|$13,814
|$15,196
|Rough
|$12,041
|$13,216
|$14,509