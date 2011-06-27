Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet City Express LS 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,154
|$13,326
|$15,654
|Clean
|$10,894
|$13,017
|$15,271
|Average
|$10,374
|$12,398
|$14,505
|Rough
|$9,855
|$11,779
|$13,738
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet City Express LT 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,659
|$13,863
|$16,228
|Clean
|$11,387
|$13,541
|$15,831
|Average
|$10,844
|$12,898
|$15,037
|Rough
|$10,302
|$12,254
|$14,242