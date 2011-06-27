Used 2015 Chevrolet City Express Minivan Consumer Reviews
NOT My Astro Replacement Van! Nissan Junk!
My Chevy City Express van front end died at 16k easy miles! Van was versatile with utility, great gas mileage (30 mpg combined!) as long as you do not stomp at take off like most people but was used very gingerly, babied and still front end parts fell apart! The 4 cylinder engine is just powerful enough with a full 1500 lb. load! Gas sipper. 30 mpg combined! Manueverability is excellent too until front end clunked and wore out. The CVT transmission is horrible. Won't last! I planned on customizing the interior and adding seats, belts and chrome wheels against the pipe black paint but unlawful to do it unlicensed now. EASY load/unload everything! My wife and I were planning to take it with our bicycles to see/ride the U.S.A. in our Chevrolet but turned out to be a Foreign Junk Nissan made in Mexico. We sold this van for a loss!!! I wish Chevrolet still made an Astro Quality Van and with improved gas mileage without a tow package.
Nice Work Van
Don't expect a fast car its perfect for what its advertised as a work van! I have had it for a week now and drive it for work its comfortable roomy I just hope the reliability down the road will be there. Time will tell. If your looking for power its not for you if you want better (not great) gas mileage take a look at the city express. I did a lot of research before I purchased it's a nice vehicle so far love the passenger seat as a desk feature. So far so good.
Junk
I have had mine brand new through my company since 2015. The electric locks no longer work on either front doors. Avoid every pot hole, because it feels like the wheels are coming off and prepare to have the front end aligned every other pot hole. Also be prepared for your butt to continuously be puckered on the interstate. I recommend getting a brighter headlight bulb, sticks suck. My only pro for this van is that it is free to drive, but safety comes first and this van lacks it.
