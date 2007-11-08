Used 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Chevy Van searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Chevy Van
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Chevy Van
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.54 Reviews
Report abuse
Lucky_1,08/11/2007
This vehicle is a conversion done by Explorer. Captain's chairs front and center with the bench seat in the back that makes down into a bed. Mechanically, the van has exceeded initial expectations. Got it used with approx 60K miles. Made many long trips with kids as well as daily 3o mile commute to work. Still on original motor. Driver's side window has been biggest problem; power window motor has gone out 3 times. Passenger side window motor has gone out twice. Initially got 15/19 mpg. Due to excess miles, now gets 12/14. Usual mechanical/electrical problems that go with most aging cars, but all have been repaired when they arise and the van is still going.