  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Chevy Van
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Chevy Van for Sale
List Price Estimate
$870 - $1,472
Used Chevy Van for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van.

5(75%)
4(0%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still Going
Lucky_1,08/11/2007
This vehicle is a conversion done by Explorer. Captain's chairs front and center with the bench seat in the back that makes down into a bed. Mechanically, the van has exceeded initial expectations. Got it used with approx 60K miles. Made many long trips with kids as well as daily 3o mile commute to work. Still on original motor. Driver's side window has been biggest problem; power window motor has gone out 3 times. Passenger side window motor has gone out twice. Initially got 15/19 mpg. Due to excess miles, now gets 12/14. Usual mechanical/electrical problems that go with most aging cars, but all have been repaired when they arise and the van is still going.
Great old gal
neighborhoodmom,03/20/2003
I am original owner. Single mom 2 kids, sports and 1/2 the neighborhood outgrew great 92 Prizm. Mechanically has been a great. Prob.with valve in gas tank right off, was fixed, never had anymore problems. Drivers pwr window motor went $250.(after warranty). Phoenix (flat land) about 20/22. Now Missouri hills only get 17mpg. Built on 2 ton steel truck frame V6 eng. Loses speed up hills. Only other problem is something in fuel line. Can't park facing up hill or clogs won't start. Park facing downhill - no problem. Over all it has been a great workhorse. I have run it a lot and hard and it just keeps going.
Old Reliable
shutterbug,05/04/2003
This vehicle is very dependable, roomy and easy to drive for it's size. Fuel economy is equal to more modern vehicles that weigh much less with smaller engines. The 350 V8 get around 15 mpg city and 19 to 20 highway. Overall build quality was good for it's day but styling is a little dated now. Great for interstate trips kids don't get cranky and old folks just chill out.
Toy Hauler
rkr,04/02/2009
Bought a G20 full conversion van for the family and towing a race trailer around. More room the any SUV and better towing. Bought it used with 50000 and broke down recently at 93000 from a busted ignition lock.
See all 4 reviews of the 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van

Used 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van Overview

The Used 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van is offered in the following submodels: Chevy Van. Available styles include G20 3dr Van, G30 3dr Ext Van, G10 3dr Ext Van, G20 3dr Ext Van, G30 3dr Van, and G10 3dr Van.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Vans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van.

Can't find a used 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Vans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Chevy Van for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,236.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,556.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Chevy Van for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,936.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,407.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Chevy Van lease specials

Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles