This vehicle is a conversion done by Explorer. Captain's chairs front and center with the bench seat in the back that makes down into a bed. Mechanically, the van has exceeded initial expectations. Got it used with approx 60K miles. Made many long trips with kids as well as daily 3o mile commute to work. Still on original motor. Driver's side window has been biggest problem; power window motor has gone out 3 times. Passenger side window motor has gone out twice. Initially got 15/19 mpg. Due to excess miles, now gets 12/14. Usual mechanical/electrical problems that go with most aging cars, but all have been repaired when they arise and the van is still going.

Read more