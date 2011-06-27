Used 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van Consumer Reviews
Still Going
This vehicle is a conversion done by Explorer. Captain's chairs front and center with the bench seat in the back that makes down into a bed. Mechanically, the van has exceeded initial expectations. Got it used with approx 60K miles. Made many long trips with kids as well as daily 3o mile commute to work. Still on original motor. Driver's side window has been biggest problem; power window motor has gone out 3 times. Passenger side window motor has gone out twice. Initially got 15/19 mpg. Due to excess miles, now gets 12/14. Usual mechanical/electrical problems that go with most aging cars, but all have been repaired when they arise and the van is still going.
Great old gal
I am original owner. Single mom 2 kids, sports and 1/2 the neighborhood outgrew great 92 Prizm. Mechanically has been a great. Prob.with valve in gas tank right off, was fixed, never had anymore problems. Drivers pwr window motor went $250.(after warranty). Phoenix (flat land) about 20/22. Now Missouri hills only get 17mpg. Built on 2 ton steel truck frame V6 eng. Loses speed up hills. Only other problem is something in fuel line. Can't park facing up hill or clogs won't start. Park facing downhill - no problem. Over all it has been a great workhorse. I have run it a lot and hard and it just keeps going.
Old Reliable
This vehicle is very dependable, roomy and easy to drive for it's size. Fuel economy is equal to more modern vehicles that weigh much less with smaller engines. The 350 V8 get around 15 mpg city and 19 to 20 highway. Overall build quality was good for it's day but styling is a little dated now. Great for interstate trips kids don't get cranky and old folks just chill out.
Toy Hauler
Bought a G20 full conversion van for the family and towing a race trailer around. More room the any SUV and better towing. Bought it used with 50000 and broke down recently at 93000 from a busted ignition lock.
