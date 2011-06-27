Used 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews
Best Chevy
I am a car ASE mechanic of over 20 years. This is a good family car.The best Chevy sedan I have seen in years. Good reliability, good quality. I dont care what JD Power says, it's the best sedan yet.
Clutch Problems
I would like to warn owners of a problem with the hydraulic clutch in the 2005 Chevy Cavalier. The line from master cylinder to slave cylinder may be rubbing on the farm and is wearing through and one day you will step on the pedal and it will go right to the floor and stick there, leaving the engine engaged to the transmission. I talked with General Motors and they more or less just laughed at me. Too bad they say you are off warranty.. only in time not mileage (63, 000 KM). Hopefully no inexperienced driver has this happen to them or there could well be a serious accident even leading to death. GM doesn't want to hear about it.
the car is a Beast
i couldnt have asked for a better first car, the cavelier gets a crappy rap but its really a decent, reliable car. mine has just gotten over the 100,000 mile mark and it hasent given me any problems. just like any car if you treat it right and take good care of it youll get the maximum preformance. so all you people who talk down on the cavelier, maybe its not the car at all maybe its just the way you run it..
Great little car
Bought this due to divorce and great choice. Gas mileage is terrific especially when gas was over $3/gal, so little spent on that. Normal wear. Just oil changes and new tires and brake pads in year 5. Easy to park in those tight places. No one wants to steal it cuz its plain-I like that!
Chevy Cavalier. Good Ride!
Again I bought a Chevy. And I'm glad. This seems to be a good little car. Just got it 3 weeks ago for about $7800. It only had 41,600 miles on it. Runs like a champ except a rattle at startup which seems to be just until oil reaches the top of the motor, about 1-2 seconds. It has plenty of power. 140 horses to be exact. Has good cold air, good radio and CD, cruise, auto trans, and nice interior. I know it's outdated but it was such a popular car so they did not need to redesign fast. My first Cavalier and so far I'm happy.
