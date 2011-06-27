Used 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews

Best Chevy victor , 01/25/2007 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I am a car ASE mechanic of over 20 years. This is a good family car.The best Chevy sedan I have seen in years. Good reliability, good quality. I dont care what JD Power says, it's the best sedan yet. Report Abuse

Clutch Problems rmoxham , 06/02/2011 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I would like to warn owners of a problem with the hydraulic clutch in the 2005 Chevy Cavalier. The line from master cylinder to slave cylinder may be rubbing on the farm and is wearing through and one day you will step on the pedal and it will go right to the floor and stick there, leaving the engine engaged to the transmission. I talked with General Motors and they more or less just laughed at me. Too bad they say you are off warranty.. only in time not mileage (63, 000 KM). Hopefully no inexperienced driver has this happen to them or there could well be a serious accident even leading to death. GM doesn't want to hear about it.

the car is a Beast beebopboo , 10/04/2011 18 of 19 people found this review helpful i couldnt have asked for a better first car, the cavelier gets a crappy rap but its really a decent, reliable car. mine has just gotten over the 100,000 mile mark and it hasent given me any problems. just like any car if you treat it right and take good care of it youll get the maximum preformance. so all you people who talk down on the cavelier, maybe its not the car at all maybe its just the way you run it..

Great little car Nan , 02/18/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought this due to divorce and great choice. Gas mileage is terrific especially when gas was over $3/gal, so little spent on that. Normal wear. Just oil changes and new tires and brake pads in year 5. Easy to park in those tight places. No one wants to steal it cuz its plain-I like that!