Used 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier Special Value Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Cavalier
Overview
Starting MSRP
$10,325
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$10,325
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$10,325
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322/462 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$10,325
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$10,325
2 rear headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$10,325
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$10,325
remote trunk releaseyes
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$10,325
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$10,325
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$10,325
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$10,325
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$10,325
Front track57.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.2 cu.ft.
Length180.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2617 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height53 in.
EPA interior volume100 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track56.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$10,325
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Sunburst Orange
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Rally Yellow
  • Dark Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$10,325
P195/70R14 tiresyes
14 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$10,325
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$10,325
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
