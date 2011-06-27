  1. Home
Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Cavalier
5(0%)4(0%)3(0%)2(100%)1(0%)
2.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$771 - $1,821
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

This car is a lemon

shilow, 10/30/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Right from the start there have been problems with this car. The engine has been remounted 3 times due to a design defect that causes the engine to not fit properly into the vehicle. This makes the front end vibate constantly, especially when idling. It is not considered a safety problem by GM. But it can cause other parts to fail or break from the vibrations. Also the coolant system has had constant problems and many replacements. It is now leaking due to a rotted head gasket. Dealer repairs have been unsatisfactory. I would not recommend this car or any other GM vehicle to anyone.

Write a review
