Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier for Sale Near Me

** VOTED BEST IN BARTLESVILLE **, ** ALLOY WHEELS, 15' Steel Wheels w/Bolt-On Full Wheel Covers, Cargo Area Convenience Net, Color-Keyed Body Side Moldings, Dual Covered Visor Mirrors, Electronic Cruise Control w/Resume Speed, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Seek & Scan, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Front Mud Guards, LS Base Equipment Group, Mechanical Trunk Release, Tilt Steering Wheel, Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Sandrift Metallic 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier LS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.2L I4 SFI 23/32 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier LS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1JF524X17108949

Stock: PC2463B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020